Electricity constitutes approximately 20 percent of global energy consumption, primarily utilized in industrialized nations as a key industrial input. At its highest, electricity was responsible for around 40 percent of global carbon emissions. These figures indicate that 80 percent of energy consumption is derived from sources other than electricity, and 60 percent of carbon emissions originate from non-electricity sources. Consequently, achieving a carbon-negative status solely through electricity would require an unrealistic alignment of factors. Two plus two must equal at least 9 to make the account balance up.

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