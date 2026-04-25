In today’s world, amid the last gasps of a waning superpower and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, it is tempting to view political instability and wars as the primary threats to energy security. However, the more significant risk lies in adopting an inappropriate energy mix that burdens the economy with excessive costs. Germany exemplifies this issue; while it can weather geopolitical tensions, it may struggle with an energy strategy overly reliant on wind and solar, coupled with the EU’s energy policies. The greatest risk is the failure and lack of economic resources, and that risk is entirely internal. The greens are not a risk in themselves but complying with their lack of viable competitive energy policies are. It is an avoidable risk but if not dealt with correctly, entirely entirely individual and thereby most more destructive. Failing comparative advantages are much riskier than any short term supply disruption of oil or gas.

A spike in oil prices due to Middle Eastern conflicts will impact all nations and no move away competitive advantages, while a flawed renewable energy approach will disadvantage specific regions or countries, creating competitive imbalances. The focus on broad geopolitical risks often overshadows the long-term consequences of poor energy policy decisions, which will have a more profound and lasting impact on a nation’s economic health. The real energy risk; an economic failure.

Selecting unsuitable energy sources leads to significant economic repercussions, shifting industrial advantages away from a country or region. Germany’s aggressive push for electrification serves as a cautionary tale; it has eroded its competitive edge in traditional industries, such as automotive manufacturing, while simultaneously inviting new competitors into the electric vehicle market, which is easier to produce. This misstep has further exacerbated the situation by allowing countries like China to dominate the battery sector, where they hold distinct advantages. By opting for the wrong energy strategy, Germany not only relinquished its own advantages but inadvertently fostered opportunities for its competitors. VW Germany’s biggest car manufacturer, illustrates this point by now promoting their Chinese built EVs world wide, built in Germany is no longer even one of their selling points.

Germany’s mistake was not relaying on Russian Gas but letting their Green write their electrification and renewable policy. It was totally self inflicted and therefore much more difficult to reverse. When there are irrational vested interest groups involved with none rational more religious approaches to energy it often comes to a last stand in a bunker in Berlin and no surrender.

The initiatives aimed at improving the climate and reducing emissions from the energy sector were ultimately misguided, and they were based more on belief than on empirical evidence. The combination of wind and solar energy with gas as a backup has been shown to produce higher greenhouse gas emissions than relying solely on gas. The only genuine reduction in emissions arises from shifting energy demand rather than enhancing production methods. When assessed on a global scale, which is essential for understanding greenhouse gas emissions, the results have been disheartening, with emissions reaching unprecedented levels and showing no signs of decline.

Had Europe and the EU chosen a different approach, the outcomes could have been significantly more favorable. By substituting biofuels for oil and lignin for coal, the energy mix would have better aligned with their industrial needs. Additionally, generating this energy in developing countries could have opened new markets for European goods and services, fostering economic growth rather than stagnation. This strategy would also have contributed to a substantial global reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

This situation underscores that the most pressing energy risks are often domestic rather than global. It is the actions taken within one’s own borders that shape the future, rather than the unpredictable decisions made by leaders in the United States or Russia.

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