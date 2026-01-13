Western Marxism emerged in the 1920s as a philosophical response to the Russian Revolution and World War I, evolving further during the student uprisings of 1968. Today, it is often associated with political correctness and social control from a humanistic academic viewpoint. Rather than a conspiracy, its proponents share a common interest and goal centered around power, akin to similar far-right or religious groups.

The essence of western Marxism has shifted towards a pursuit of influence. Their stronghold lies primarily in academia and the public sector, particularly within the humanities, but they have since expanded their reach into the management of these institutions. Ivy League universities, especially Harvard, exemplify this trend; despite their reputation for business education, they lean significantly into political correctness and social control.

Western Marxist’s attempts to expand their influence beyond academia comes with the general growth of the public sector and by using crises like climate change and COVID-19 to expand their power base. The pandemic allowed them to impose restrictions on the Western population, stifling normal social interactions for an extended period. They replaced genuine pandemic expertise with alternative viewpoints that aligned with their ideology, mirroring tactics used in their climate change agenda. What the washout of this will be remains to be seen. But from the right, one effect is clear, as the effects from COVID looks to have been overstated, the same goes for climate change.

However, the strategies employed during COVID, which was a temporary crisis, do not seamlessly translate to the more complex and enduring challenges posed by energy and emission issues. And for that reasons they introduced electrification, wind and solar generation, combined with massive infrastructural investments.

They have built a system which not only doesn’t work but according to their new argumentation is too big too fail. It needs to be continued built onto since it exists. This narrative takes all types of formats, everything from stranded assets, great for hydrogen to there is always wind or sunshine somewhere, more interconnections.

Ad hoc, they have successfully set the narrative. And from it, they are facing the alternative of nuclear generation from the right. A technology they describe as old and from the 60’s and 70’s while they themselves push wind, from the 1400’s.

The adage holds true: while it’s possible to deceive some people in the West for a limited time, it’s impossible to mislead everyone globally indefinitely. In Germany and across Europe, a troubling realization is emerging: even as local emissions decline while

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global increase, so too do industrial jobs. The promise of cheap electricity has proven misleading, as it still relies heavily on subsidies after five decades, with no profitable energy production innovations to show for it. Ultimately, the financial burden falls on consumers and taxpayers.

The foray of Western Marxists into into energy production has predictably faltered, exacerbating the threat of climate change and escalating costs. Ironically, this apparent failure aligns with Marxist main objectives, as state power has grown, and the narrative has solidified around emissions-free electricity as the sole solution to global emissions. Meanwhile, the oil and gas sectors remain robust, serving as essential backups to renewable sources, while coal continues to thrive due to ongoing industrialization in Asia and India. In this context, failure has paradoxically emerged as a victory once again. The Western Marxists power increases even when the area of control weakens and dies. But who cares?

We all should. There are better ways of producing all forms of energy, cheaply and emissions negatively, it is just not the way of State control, but the path to freedom.