Hans’s Substack

Hans’s Substack

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Tim Ryan - Ready.Energy's avatar
Tim Ryan - Ready.Energy
Sep 19

“Unfortunately, the electricity produced often lacked significant value and had limited applications.”

That’s about the weirdest sentence I’ve ever read …

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