The Kyoto Protocol, signed in 1992, proposed a straightforward approach to addressing energy sustainability. Given that 90 percent of emissions stem from fossil fuels, it emphasized the urgent need to transition to energy sources that do not contribute carbon or other greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. The primary objective was clear: to reduce atmospheric carbon levels. However, the outcome has been disappointing, as fossil fuel consumption has reached unprecedented levels, leading to a corresponding rise in emissions.

There are indeed proven and cost-effective alternative energy systems that could facilitate this transition. Since the 1970s and 1980s, Brazil has successfully transformed significant portions of its transportation sector to biofuels, particularly in private vehicles. Numerous technologies exist that enhance the production of these biofuels by utilizing the entire biomass, including whole plants rather than just seeds or simple sugars. This comprehensive approach not only improves efficiency but also generates valuable byproducts such as lignin which is green coal,and can be utilized for electricity generation and in steel manufacturing.

Rather than building upon established methods for achieving an emission-free world, the focus shifted to early wind turbines and subsequently solar energy. This approach did not effectively replace fossil fuel products; instead, it aimed to generate additional electricity. Unfortunately, the electricity produced often lacked significant value and had limited applications. Behind this movement lies a troubling narrative of renewable energy misrepresentation, with Denmark leading the way, followed by Germany and the EU. There is little sympathy to be had for Germany’s industrial decline, as they have largely orchestrated their own downfall.

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