Efforts to reduce emissions from energy are primarily concentrated on two fronts: the electricity supply and the transformation of supply chains across various industries to achieve emissions-free or even negative status.

However, the emphasis on electricity has largely been deemed unsuccessful, with a growing consensus acknowledging that emissions have risen instead of declined. This failure has not only resulted in increased emissions but has also shifted economic power from those who pursued green electricity initiatives to those who did not. The compliance efforts have inadvertently fueled the growth of new industries in countries outside the compliance framework, particularly benefiting China, which now dominates markets for solar panels, generators, cabling, rare earth metals, and electric vehicles. Consequently, the West has lost its competitive edge in these sectors, leading to a situation where Europe finds itself heavily reliant on China for essential supplies, effectively positioning China as a dominant force in Europe’s economic landscape. They didn’t only take back Hong Kong, but added Berlin, London and Paris, all now under control, and paying the required colonial fee to their new masters.

The alternative supply chain route appears to be even more expensive than the previously unsuccessful electrification pathway. It is characterized by excessive bureaucracy and lacks any connection to the overall effectiveness of the system. While carbon capture technology could theoretically render coal a renewable and sustainable energy source, the astronomical costs associated with this process raise questions about its practicality. Similarly, cement production remains non-emission friendly under the same framework. The financial burden of these initiatives ultimately falls on taxpayers, who are presumed to have limitless resources. The notion of making milk production in the Midwest emission-friendly by sourcing emission-negative feed from Australia is flawed, as it disregards the cumulative emissions involved. This approach leads to significant energy waste, the introduction of numerous regulations, and an overall increase in emissions.

This situation prompts a critical inquiry into the origins of such ideas and the individuals behind them. Who are these people, where do they come from, and do they possess any sense of morality? Meanwhile, advancements in technology have enabled the production of fossil fuel alternatives above ground at a lower cost, reduced risk, and in greater quantities than traditional methods. This innovation allows for the utilization of surplus carbon in the atmosphere, fostering a negative emission cycle without necessitating any significant changes, such as the adoption of electric vehicles from China or elsewhere.

There are viable alternatives that are both more cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Producing oil from above ground sources, particularly by utilizing surplus carbon, is now more economical than extracting new oil from underground reserves. For instance, the cost of above ground crude is approximately USD 8 per barrel, while the best underground crude, even in Iran, is around USD 10 per barrel. This indicates that addressing climate change could not only be financially neutral but also enhance the availability of cheaper, sustainable energy, ultimately reducing overall energy costs rather than contributing merely 2 percent to annual GDP.

This situation raises concerns about the reliance on subsidies, which may be a contributing factor to the current challenges faced in the energy sector.

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