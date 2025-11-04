EU commission

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The issue at hand is not merely a matter of misinformation but rather the prevailing narrative from the left regarding change. The assertion that change must incur costs is fundamentally flawed and lacks historical precedent. In fact, most transformations throughout history have been driven by the pursuit of cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and improvement. The question arises: why should the transition to alternative energy sources be any different?

Currently, approximately 90 percent of human-made emissions stem from fossil fuels, which are not as inexpensive as often claimed. This misconception is perpetuated by organizations like OPEC, whose primary goal is to manipulate oil and gas prices, controlling two-thirds of fossil fuel supply. If fossil fuels were priced like other commodities, oil would realistically cost between $15 and $20 per barrel.

Transitioning away from an artificially inflated energy source is not only feasible but also advantageous. Presently, fresh biomass can be produced at $25 per dry ton, which translates to an energy cost of about $8 per barrel of crude oil, making it highly competitive against conventional oil sources. Major companies like Chevron and Exxon are vying for access to oil priced above $30 per barrel, which includes significant taxes and risks. Despite this, the left’s narrative persists, even influencing some on the right to consider the costs of climate change as preferable to altering energy supplies. This perspective is misguided; climate change is a tangible and expensive reality, while the belief that change is inherently costly is the true illusion.