Climate change

To begin with, it is essential to assess the financial implications of our efforts to combat emissions. Many individuals, even if they do not actively reduce emissions, tend to include renewable electricity in their calculations. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that this expenditure has reached approximately $2.2 trillion, a figure that likely underestimates the total costs since it does not account for additional grid investments or backup systems necessary for solar and wind energy. It is estimated that for every dollar spent, an additional $2 to $4 may be required, which, when considering the European Union’s current spending of $1 for every dollar invested, could elevate the total expenditure to minimum of $4.4 trillion.

Moreover, the financial commitment to emissions reduction extends beyond just solar, wind, batteries, and grid infrastructure. According to McKinsey, green logistics spending is projected to reach $350 billion annually by 2030, with additional costs arising from changes in building materials, production methods for metals, and more. Based on McKinsey’s projections, these expenses could amount to 7.5% of global GDP each year. With the global GDP expected to be $126 trillion by 2026, this translates to approximately $9.45 trillion annually. The IEA’s assertion that their current $2.2 trillion should rise to $4 trillion by 2030, combined with our estimates for grid-related costs, suggests that the $9.45 trillion figure may actually be conservative. The pressing question now is whether it is more prudent to invest in climate change adaptation rather than solely focusing on mitigation efforts, given the substantial cost of 7.5% of GDP, currently estimated at $9.45 trillion each year.

Is it possible that there are more effective methods to address emissions than our current strategies? The answer is likely affirmative. If it were not, we would be left with no alternative but to focus solely on mitigation, since our existing efforts have not succeeded in reducing emissions, which continue to rise. We should first examine mitigation strategies before exploring more effective approaches to emission reduction.

If we allow climate change to escalate to a 5-degree Celsius increase, the consequences could be dire. The National Bureau of Economic Research estimates that each degree of temperature rise could result in a 12 percent loss of global GDP, culminating in a staggering 50 percent loss at 5 degrees due to compounding effects. This decline is primarily driven by three factors: labor and productivity, agriculture and food supply, and infrastructure and capital, all of which are significantly impacted by extreme weather events. While there are additional factors, such as mass migrations and conflicts, that may not be fully accounted for, the reality remains that a 50 percent reduction in global GDP would be catastrophic for human survival.

According to the IPCC, effective mitigation strategies could potentially reduce the impacts of climate change by 30 percent. This implies that a projected 5-degree rise in temperature could lead to a global GDP decline that is 30 percent less severe than current estimates. If we consider a more pessimistic 50 percent estimate, mitigation could still lessen the impact to a 35 percent reduction, albeit at a significant cost. The IPCC estimates that implementing these mitigation strategies could require an investment of 4 percent of global GDP, or approximately 5 trillion dollars this year. However, one must question whether mitigation efforts will be executed more efficiently than the current ineffective emissions reduction initiatives. The prospect of spending 5 trillion for marginally extended survival raises doubts about its worth.

The stark truth is that both current emissions reduction efforts and adaptation strategies have largely failed. Emissions continue to rise, with reductions only occurring during economic downturns. Climate change is often downplayed, reminiscent of the early stages of World War II, leading to a lack of urgency. Furthermore, our understanding of effective mitigation remains limited, and there is a strong likelihood that future attempts will be as politically influenced as today’s unsuccessful emissions reduction efforts.

In reality, we possess the knowledge to address emissions effectively, a fact that has been recognized for quite some time. Experts agree that we can significantly lower atmospheric carbon levels by utilizing natural processes, particularly through the cultivation of plants. For instance, if we were to plant bamboo and allow it to grow without intervention, it could absorb approximately 1 million tons of greenhouse gases annually for every 10,000 hectares, or 100 square kilometers. To meet the annual target of 60 billion tons of carbon reduction, we would need to cultivate around 6 million square kilometers, equivalent to 2/3 of the size of the Sahara Desert. While planting bamboo in the Sahara is feasible, it is likely that more suitable locations would be identified for such initiatives.

Using the Sahara as a case study, the estimated cost for carbon dioxide extraction is significant. Each million tons of CO2 extraction would necessitate an investment of $50 million, yielding a cost of $5 per ton based on a 10% return and negligible variable costs. Additionally, considering the need to produce and transport water from the sea, we can add another $5, resulting in a total cost of $10 per ton. With a target of 60 billion tons, this translates to an annual expenditure of $600 billion, which is considerably more economical than current mitigation strategies or investments in solar, wind, and electric vehicles. In fact, the funds currently allocated to these initiatives could easily cover this cost multiple times over, highlighting a potential misallocation of resources.

Biomass cultivation in challenging environments has been an option for five decades, predating the Kyoto Protocol. While advancements have been made in this area, progress could have been expedited if the primary objective had genuinely been to combat climate change. The underlying issue remains that this was never the true focus. Investments in renewable energy and mobile dairies appear disconnected from climate change efforts, instead reflecting a system that benefits a select few at the expense of the broader population.

The next phase to improve further the biomass path would involve utilizing these plants for energy production, harnessing their annual growth to generate power that could replace fossil fuels, which account for 90% of emissions entering the carbon cycle. This approach would not only stimulate growth but also reduce the land requirement by 75 %, meaning only a six of the Sahara would be necessary. Consequently, the annual cost could drop from $600 billion to under $150 billion. By redirecting investments from new fossil fuel projects to biomass initiatives, we can effectively address emissions without incurring additional costs. This strategy would lower energy expenses, free up capital currently wasted on ineffective projects, and promote economic growth.

In summary, we currently allocate over $4 trillion to ineffective initiatives, and an additional $9.45 trillion could be spent addressing the consequences of these failed efforts. Alternatively, we have the option to tackle the underlying problem at no cost, which would also result in the availability of abundant, inexpensive energy.

Is this decision truly challenging?

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