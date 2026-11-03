Over the past five decades, emissions have not only failed to decrease but have actually surged, now growing at a rate 1.5 times that of population growth. The European Union, ever the proactive entity, is on the case, assuring us that there’s no need for concern. They have ramped up their efforts to address past failures, only to devise new methods of mismanagement, such as their supply chain initiative, which conveniently boosts the bureaucratic workforce from ten percent to over twenty, cost a fortune and has no emissions curbing effect whatsoever. Ideal EU initiative, a lot of money for nothing.

Amidst these grand failures, the EU has introduced ambitious business development plans aimed at stimulating regional growth. One particularly intriguing initiative involves the iconic Van Gogh paintings in Amsterdam, which appears to be the most promising in the short-term venture. Research indicates that many museum visitors lack diving certifications, providing the EU with a clever opportunity to charge for museum entry twice: first, by requiring a diving education fee as the museums are expected to submerge due to climate change, and second, by imposing a higher entrance fee since museum attendants can only manage their posts for about an hour. More jobs, more regulations—what’s not to love? A dive into culture, great.

The European Union seems to thrive on a plethora of regulations that bear little resemblance to reality. Take their ambitious IRIS project, for instance, which aims to deploy a massive 348 satellites by 2030, Starlink has already launched over 13,000. It’s a classic case of setting realistic goals without any purpose except that can be reached without any consequence. Very much what Leonardo Da Vinci warned about, not setting high goals and missing, but setting low goals and hitting them, ensuring a mediocre status. The same lack of substance is evident in their emissions reduction efforts, where they boast about regional cuts that are largely the result of de-industrialization and a reliance on brown coal for electricity. The crucial figure—the actual CO2 levels in the atmosphere—remains unaddressed, with no targets in sight.

As the EU finds itself increasingly irrelevant beyond the confines of its museums, it seems unwilling to change course, which would require a hint of rationality. Instead, they appear to be conceding defeat by issuing a new decree that prepares member states for a three-degree temperature rise. It’s almost as if they’re meticulously charting their own descent into oblivion, regulating their way to a fiery future.

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