The recent emphasis on social events at the White House - the new ballroom, overshadowing critical issues like war, global supply chains, and economic growth, signals a troubling trend. This shift reflects a long-standing perception of the United States as a nation focused on short-term, self-serving interests, particularly in the oil sector, where companies like Shell have historically had to navigate US trade dynamics by not holding full ownership of their U.S. operations. The implications of U.S. policies, often driven by domestic whims, have been felt globally, and now the the world outside oil is beginning to recognize this reality.

The motivations behind the U.S. conflict with Iran remain ambiguous and appear to lack strategic foresight, a pattern consistent with many American foreign policy decisions. Given the U.S.’s historical record of military engagements, with no successes beyond Grenada, it is unlikely that lessons will be learned from past failures. The ongoing situation in Iran exemplifies this, as the U.S. may find itself compelled to maintain a military presence in the Strait of Hormuz indefinitely. Meanwhile, Iran is likely to focus on developing nuclear capabilities as a deterrent against potential future attacks from the U.S. and Israel, biding its time until the U.S. presence diminishes. Never have the value of military strength and nuclear weapons value been better illustrated.

The energy implications of the current situation are not the most pressing concern. The reduction in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and the associated price hikes are relatively minor, primarily adding even more costs to those dependent on wind and solar electricity generation. Oil supply may experience some instability, potentially increasing prices by $25 to $75 per barrel, but this can be mitigated through enhanced biofuel production, which is also more environmentally friendly. The real challenge lies in energy-intensive industries, particularly in the production of metals like aluminum as well as fertilizers. The actions taken by the U.S. and Israel have significantly impacted global markets in these sectors. Fortunately, alternative powers are emerging to counterbalance U.S. influence, which is a positive development. It is hoped that the recent attack on Iran marks another acceleration of the declining U.S. empire, a failed State in every respect.

Share