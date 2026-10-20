Global energy consumption in 2025 is projected to be nearly 170,000 TWh, with total annual energy consumption attributed to artificial intelligence estimated at 1,000 TWh by 2030. Between 2015 and 2025, China contributed an additional 11,000 TWh to its annual energy supply. Overall, energy consumption is expected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 2 percent, translating to an increase of around 3,400 TWh each year. Consequently, the energy demand associated with AI represents a minimal fraction of the overall energy landscape.

To effectively assess the energy sources required for the future, it is essential to consider several key questions. Primarily, we must identify the specific applications for which energy is needed and the preferred formats for its delivery. Lately, the emphasis has been placed on the methods of energy production rather than their alignment with actual needs. Moving forward, this focus must shift; the suitability of energy sources for their intended applications should take precedence over production methods. The era of generating energy without clear applications is no longer viable, marking a significant change in our approach to energy planning.

The evolving landscape of energy requirements highlights a significant shift towards minimizing energy consumption through automation. Specifically, the integration of artificial intelligence in sectors such as accounting, legal services, and compliance can drastically reduce energy needs compared to traditional human labor. The energy expenditure associated with commuting—transporting individuals to and from workplaces—often surpasses the total energy required for a full day’s work when performed by AI. This shift not only emphasizes the efficiency of AI in performing white-collar tasks but also underscores the potential for substantial energy savings in the modern workforce.

We have previously experienced a similar phenomenon, albeit on a smaller scale, with the implementation of the four-day workweek and the increased prevalence of remote work. Although energy consumption associated with commuting decreased due to the reduced necessity for travel, overall energy usage actually rose. This increase can be attributed to individuals consuming more energy while working from home, as they sought social interactions through outings for coffee and meetings. Interestingly, transportation energy usage increased despite the diminished need for commuting, particularly in the United States, where people tended to drive more frequently while at home than when commuting directly to an office. It is plausible that as artificial intelligence reduces the demand for office personnel, the energy requirements for social interactions will similarly rise. This energy demand will to start with predominantly rely on fossil fuels, as electric vehicles remain a viable alternative for only a small segment of the global population. But it will be replaced by biofuels as they are now much cheaper, emissions negative and available in bigger volumes than new crude.

The Jetsons, a cartoon from the 1960s featuring characters traveling in flying vehicles, continues to represent an idealized future that remains largely unattained, particularly in the realm of energy. This suggests that significant changes in energy production and consumption may be less dramatic than anticipated. Factors such as the vastness of the energy sector, the consistency of energy demands, and the historical trend of energy sources being supplemented rather than replaced contribute to this outlook. While wind and solar energy may face challenges and potentially diminish in prominence, oil is expected to maintain its current role, albeit at reduced volumes due to the rise of biofuels, which are more cost-effective, less risky, and geographically advantageous. Similarly, coal will gradually be supplanted by lignin, although this transition may take considerable time, as the carbon-negative attributes of biofuels and lignin mitigate the environmental impact of existing oil and coal usage.

The future landscape of energy may see a slight increase in electricity share, even if we have not seen much of this effect even with massive investment in electrification as well as China’s massive industrial growth, particularly if other nations pursue the same industrialization and export pathways out of poverty as China used. However, new growth may necessitate a more balanced approach that emphasizes domestic consumption alongside exports, possibly capping electricity’s contribution at 25 percent, or more or less where is is in advanced economies already today.

Ultimately, the future energy mix is likely to resemble today’s, with notable exceptions being the decline of wind and solar energy and the ascendance of biofuels and lignin driven by economic factors. As global population growth stabilizes, energy demand may increase at a rate slightly exceeding the current 2 percent, reflecting the remarkable affordability of energy relative to human labor and the ongoing advancements in technology.

Share