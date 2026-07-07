The future

The conventional method of assessing energy costs involves comparing them to the value of low-wage manual labor. A human can typically perform work equivalent to about 2.5 kWh in a day, while the world record for cycling in one hour is under 0.5 kWh, illustrating that a rate of 5 to 6 cents per kWh is quite economical. It is evident that no one can sustain themselves on a daily income of merely 15 cents, regardless of their location, which has been a driving force behind industrialization since the 1750s and continues to propel it today. The relative cost of energy is remarkably low.

Since the 1750s, another significant trend has emerged: the decreasing cost of energy, both in real and sometimes nominal terms. Concurrently, the value of the labor that energy replaces has consistently risen as technology advances. Initially, energy replaced manual labor, then industrial workers, and now it extends to lower-level administrative roles, eventually reaching high-value professions such as accountants, lawyers, and regulators. The advent of AI facilitates the utilization of energy through automation at previously unattainable cost levels, representing a continuation of a historical trend that can be traced back to the onset of the industrial revolution.

The automation of essential yet lower-level tasks has led to the establishment of rules and regulations that have inadvertently created numerous jobs lacking significance, necessitating extensive educational and infrastructural support. However, as machines increasingly take over these roles, some lower-value tasks that resist automation are experiencing a resurgence. The prospect of replacing bureaucratic functions with minimal energy costs is enticing, and this trend will likely widen the gap between energy expenses and the savings generated. Consequently, the overall demand for energy, encompassing all forms, is expected to rise, facilitating higher levels of automation across various sectors.

As machines take on more responsibilities, the resources previously allocated to these tasks will be redirected towards other activities, which will, in turn, require additional energy. This shift reflects a historical pattern of escalating energy demand that has persisted since the 1750s, suggesting that such trends will continue. While there may be a slight acceleration in energy demand in the short term, advancements in energy efficiency and production methods are anticipated to stabilize growth rates over time.

Share