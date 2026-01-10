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The recent nuclear reactors constructed in the western world have proven to be significant failures, with projects in Finland, France, England, and the USA all facing severe challenges. Among these, Finland’s reactor stands out as the least problematic, primarily due to a cost-sharing arrangement between the constructor and the owner, although it still ended up costing approximately 14 times the raw material expenses and was delayed. In comparison, the Hinkley Point project in England has emerged as the most egregious example of both cost overruns and delays. The high expenses associated with new nuclear power stations in the West can be attributed to the decline of the industry following the Cold War, which severed the beneficial ties between civil and defense sectors that had previously allowed for shared resources and knowledge.

In contrast, China continues to benefit from this synergy, enabling them to construct nuclear power plants at a remarkably low cost of USD 70 per MWh and at three times the raw material cost. While it is theoretically possible to reestablish similar supply chains in the West, the absence of cost-sharing with the defense sector would likely lead to significantly higher expenses. If we optimistically assume that these supply chains would be twice as costly without defense collaboration, we could expect our costs to reach USD 140 per MWh, translating to six times the raw material build cost, making it clear that the West faces a daunting challenge in reviving its nuclear power capabilities.

Maintaining an optimistic outlook,we must acknowledge the challenges ahead. While existing knowledge and supply chains provide a foundation, the introduction of new nuclear power within the next decade may already be too late to address urgent climate and electricity demands. Even if we ramp up supply chains, the absence of a robust regulatory framework poses significant hurdles, as construction cannot commence without the necessary permits.

Additionally, the infrastructure required for nuclear facilities will face its own permitting challenges, making it unlikely that we will see substantial nuclear development before 2050. Although we theoretically possess the resources to shift funding from electrification and renewable energy to nuclear, the practicality of such a transition is questionable, especially given the potential for public opposition and the risk of delays due to safety concerns.

The concept of small nuclear power stations, designed to serve specific users and minimize infrastructure needs, is fraught with complications, particularly regarding security requirements that drive up costs. The necessity for these facilities to withstand potential aircraft impacts further complicates their viability, suggesting that small nuclear solutions may not be a feasible path forward.

Taking risks can be worthwhile when there is a tangible reward, but with nuclear power, that reward is questionable. The best we might achieve is around $140 per MWh, and it could be significantly higher. And that is not worth any risks at all, as there is not any reward at USD 140 per MWH.

However, a far superior alternative exists: converting old coal-fired power plants to utilize lignin. While this approach may not eliminate emissions entirely, it can achieve negative emissions. Lignin, which can be produced rapidly and in large quantities from biomass, costs no more than coal. With existing infrastructure ready for use, we could begin this transition immediately. The input cost would be approximately $25 per MWh, with capital and operational expenses remaining comparable. This brings the total cost to well under $50 per MWh, a third of what nuclear power could potentially offer after decades of development. This solution not only presents a viable alternative but also leverages well-established technology and supply chains, minimizing risk. USD 50 per MWH from negative emission reliable electricity generation, using existing infrastructure, grid and sites is worth a lot of risk, even if it isn’t needed. Lignin is the clear path forward, while nuclear power falls short.