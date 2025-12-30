lindy effect

The Lindy effect originated in the context of Broadway theater, specifically at a restaurant called Lindy, where unemployed actors gathered over free coffee. They theorized that the longevity of a play on Broadway was indicative of its future success; for instance, if a play had already run for 200 days, it was likely to continue for another 200 days, and similarly for longer runs. Conversely, plays with shorter durations were expected to have even shorter lifespans. This concept of likelihood is crucial, as it suggests that only plays with substantial runs could reach milestones like 200 or 1,000 days.

Over time, the Lindy effect has been applied to various fields, including technology, where it offers insights into the lifespans of emerging innovations. New technologies often replace older ones, but this is not always straightforward; for example, while quantum computers will not supplant steel production, they will instead with their enhanced computing capabilities, replace AI infrastructure in today’s format, a much newer technology than steel. The interplay between different technologies can also lead to overlaps, as advancements in one area can improve processes in another, but not replacement. New normally replaces the latest technologies, not old technologies like steel.

This phenomenon is also evident in the energy sector. Historically, oil did not replace coal, just as coal did not replace firewood; instead, both were adopted as energy demands increased. However, we are now witnessing a significant shift in renewable energy, where wind power is increasingly being supplanted by solar energy. Over the past two decades, solar has surged from representing about 1 percent of renewable investment to nearly 70 percent today. Despite predictions from the International Energy Agency that solar would replace coal, coal experienced its highest production year in 2025, illustrating the complexities of energy transitions. While wind generators coming up for replacement is what is replaced by solar, not coal.

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As solar or wind or electricity for that matter cannot replace any fossil fuels, a transition away for them is inevitable. The initial move is already evident, led by those who once championed those renewable sources in the first place, as they revert to fossil fuels and instead of building any renewable energy are instead accepting the costs associated with climate change. This “head in the sand” mentality may downplay the severity of predictions, but the reality of millions of climate refugees will soon shift perspectives.

The real winners will be those who can quickly pivot to above-ground fossil fuel production, which is more cost-effective than traditional extraction methods. Prime locations for this production are currently available, offering significant advantages for early adopters. This approach does not eliminate oil, gas, or coal; rather, it changes the method of production.