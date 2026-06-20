The role of an energy analyst must often feel isolating, as they need to live on a different planet, maybe Mars, to be able to maintain their belief in EVs and repalcement of oil. This disconnect is evident in their predictions regarding peak gasoline demand, which are less about actual forecasting and more about hoping or believing that electric vehicles (EVs) will surpass traditional combustion engine cars in the OECD. This shift is not merely about sales numbers but rather about the overall impact on gasoline demand, as the rise of EVs and more efficient vehicles could halt the growth of gasoline consumption. Many analysts initially projected this transition would occur in 2019, yet another prediction that did not materialize. The implications of this anticipated peak in gasoline demand were significant, s it was suggesting a corresponding peak in oil demand, given that private vehicles account for 25 percent of oil usage. However, as other transportation sectors continued to expand, the expected peak oil scenario has largely been dismissed, leading analysts to focus primarily on the tipping point for gasoline demand alone.

Analysts across various sectors often struggle to implement their forecast dynamics effectively, as any change in circumstances can significantly alter predictions. In the oil industry, products are categorized by value, with gasoline traditionally commanding the highest price, leading refineries to optimize for its production. Conversely, fuel oil has historically been valued at less than half the price of crude oil, and gasoline can do the same way if it is moved into markets with lower ability to pay, like the developing world, if the OECD goes more over to More EVs and higher efficiency cars.

Currently, there is a notable shift, with diesel gaining value while gasoline prices relatively decline. If analysts are correct in predicting a peak in gasoline demand in Western markets due to the rise of electric vehicles as a viable transportation alternative, it raises the question of whether this decline could lead to increased gasoline demand in other regions. There is no reason why gasoline could not fall to well below crude oil prices, like fuel oil has, and that way become a highly competitive fuel in new developing, growth markets.

This scenario is plausible, as the primary constraint on gasoline demand is price. Consequently, overall oil demand could rise, driven by growth in commercial transport and increased demand for jet fuel and diesel in Western markets, alongside new gasoline consumption in developing countries. Thus, a relative decrease in gasoline prices is more likely to stimulate overall oil demand rather than suppress it. Analysts tend to forget that price is the limiting factors for all oil products demand and any price drop will increase demand in volume.

This reinforces the notion that the most effective way to reduce crude oil demand is through the direct replacement with biofuels, produced without utilizing farmland or food crops, but rather by leveraging surplus carbon and marginal lands.

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