Oil remains one of the most adaptable energy sources, while electricity is inherently inflexible, relying on a complex infrastructure of wires and instantaneous supply. This rigidity becomes even more pronounced when integrating uncontrollable renewable sources like solar and wind, which introduce significant variability. The need for backup energy systems that can dynamically adjust to changing conditions—such as cloud cover, wind speed, and time of day—adds layers of complexity. When the primary alternative for backup is gas, another energy source with limited flexibility, the situation becomes increasingly intricate.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz poses a significant challenge for oil supply, potentially disrupting around 10 million barrels per day, which accounts for roughly 10 percent of global demand. However, this scenario is not catastrophic; strategic oil reserves can be tapped, and production can be ramped up in other regions. Additionally, demand will be moderated through price. As long as the strait reopens in the near future, the oil market can withstand such a disruption.

The situation is markedly different for electrification through solar and wind, where the loss of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is just the tip of the iceberg. While there is ample gas supply to mitigate LNG shortages—especially if Europe resumes imports from Russia— the real challenge lies in the exorbitant costs associated with wind and solar energy. These high expenses have driven many energy-intensive industries to relocate to the Gulf, isolating them from their markets during the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

While the potential consequences of energy shortages could lead to dire situations, such as food scarcity due to fertilizer shortages or healthcare disruptions from non-functional MRI machines, one can still charge an electric vehicle affordably on a sunny, windy day. Ironically, a reduction in human activity by death will lead to lower greenhouse gas emissions, presenting a twisted silver lining in an otherwise grim scenario. Thank goodness for small mercies.

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