war and money

Traders of the past profited by purchasing goods at low prices in one location and selling them at significantly higher prices elsewhere, which laid the groundwork for the Silk Road, the rise of major Eastern trading companies, and the accumulation of wealth for cities and nations. However, this value-adding form of trade has largely diminished in today’s market, where enhanced communication and transparency have rendered trading a zero-sum or even negative-sum game, meaning that one party’s gain often comes at another’s loss. This dynamic creates a scenario where uninformed investors, often referred to as “stupid money,” enter the market believing they have a chance, but ultimately become easy targets for exploitation.

The current focus of this trading dynamic is energy, which is framed as a new frontier, though it is not. The practice of siphoning funds from producers and consumers has been prevalent since the globalization of oil. What has changed is the shift towards smaller, local markets as they have increased in activity. The initial surge in this trend can be traced back to the aftermath of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Large traders capitalized on high volatility and the need for quick cash to settle margin calls, effectively sidelining smaller utilities and public producers in regional electricity and gas markets. This forced them to liquidate positions, transferring their financial resources to major trading and oil companies, with Shell and Vitol reaping substantial profits from German taxpayers and the EU.

While Vitol and Shell have a history of engaging in such practices without feeling the need to justify their actions, some smaller companies contributed to the obfuscation surrounding energy trading. They created an aura of complexity around the field, emphasizing the expertise required and promoting their sophisticated models as the source of their competitive advantages, which were often unattainable for others.

The manipulation of financial systems, from obscure logarithms to weather prediction models, was strategically employed to obscure the flow of funds and the outcomes achieved by undermining a German utility that did not have accessed 25 million euros in cash within hours, forcing it to cover its short positions. This situation resembled a form of alchemy, a unique method of generating wealth that remained exclusive to a select few. The act of exploiting vulnerable utilities became a valuable quality and the real foundation of the profits, not logarithms or weather forecasts. The game was simple, hit stops and sell into forced position covering, getting the money from the many in to the bank of the few.

Historically, the strategy has been to drive prices upward due to two main factors: the downside is inherently limited, as it cannot fall below zero, while the upside potential is boundless. Additionally, consumers ultimately bear the brunt of price increases, and their numbers are vast, a small cost to each. However, during the recent conflict in Iran, the anticipated price surge did not materialize to the extent expected, despite a significant portion of oil supply being disrupted. Selling pressure emerged in the financial markets whenever prices exceeded $100 per barrel, indicating a lack of profitability in shorting from $75, even as traditional traders anticipated prices reaching $200. The true outcomes of 2026 will reveal who accurately predicted these trends. While gas and electricity prices saw notable increases, the overall response in the oil market was underwhelming and less frenzied than anticipated.

It raises the question of whether this financial alchemy has shifted focus from energy trading to other commodities such as fertilizers, alumina, and various exports from the Middle East, or if such a transition is on the horizon. Energy trading, in its contemporary manifestation, can be perceived as a form of exploitation, akin to coercively extracting funds from individuals. This practice often places undue financial pressure on consumers, who ultimately bear the brunt of these transactions. While energy traders may play a role in this system, they represent just one segment of a broader landscape where the general public is frequently disadvantaged, raising concerns about the ethics and sustainability of such trading practices.

Share