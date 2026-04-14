The emergence of shale oil marked a significant turning point in the energy landscape, as oil companies initially overlooked rising prices and the feasibility of alternative production methods, allowing others to seize the opportunity. While these companies eventually entered the shale market, they were not the pioneers. Today, shale oil plays a crucial role in U.S. domestic production, contributing nearly 9 million barrels per day of a total output approaching 14 million barrels. This phenomenon did resemble traditional wildcatting, a practice that has existed for centuries. Despite Exxon developing relevant technology in the 1980s, and failed to capitalize on it as oil prices surged and new oil became scarce, but notably, as they are also the only major oil company to have ever incurred total financial losses from any war, raising questions about their oversight of their operations and business.

Another significant player in the energy supply chain is the biofuels sector, which operates largely outside the control of traditional oil companies. In the U.S., biofuels account for approximately 1.5 million barrels per day, with global production potentially reaching nearly 6 million barrels depending on food prices, representing close to 10 percent of total demand in the transportation sector. This diverse industry includes producers ranging from palm oil and sugar cane growers to conventional farmers, with a few oil companies like Neste and Eni participating. However, the biofuels market remains largely disconnected from conventional oil supply chains.

Last year, a meeting took place in the United States involving representatives from the oil and airline industries, where airlines expressed their apprehensions regarding sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and the regulatory challenges they face. The oil industry, however, remained indifferent, confident that customers would return when necessary, reflecting their typical stance. This has led to significant, albeit misguided, investments from airlines into SAF, primarily in small-scale operations where fuel costs are prohibitively high and do not align with airline demand. In a notable move, Delta has even acquired an oil refinery to mitigate supply risks, contributing to the emergence of a side industry filled with amateurs.

The security of supply remains precarious, influenced by numerous non-energy factors. For example, Brazil alternates between being an ethanol exporter and importer based on sugar prices, while a shortage of truck drivers can hinder shale oil deliveries to refineries, and aging palm oil trees can lead to supply shortages. This illustrates the adage that the more moving parts involved, the greater the risk.

There is no inherent necessity for this situation, as there are viable methods for producing sustainable, cost-effective fuels at scale that can seamlessly integrate into secure supply chains. Large-scale production of biofuels, lignin, fertilizers, and fodder can meet energy demands with lower risks and costs while achieving negative carbon emissions. However, for oil companies to participate in this transition, they must embrace change. While their upstream divisions recognize the potential and are eager to engage, management often obstructs these initiatives, primarily due to political considerations.

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