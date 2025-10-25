Share

The public sector has a notable track record of diminishing value, and the energy sector is no exception. Historically, energy production has served as a vital foundation for value creation, significantly contributing to both commercial enterprises and government revenues, particularly through taxes on transportation fuels. However, under the pretext of addressing climate change and reducing emissions, this value is being systematically undermined. Energy production is increasingly viewed as a liability rather than an asset, with tax revenues shifting from positive contributions to financial drains. The reliance on subsidies further indicates that energy sources are no longer viable building blocks for economic growth.

Meanwhile, emissions continue to rise as industries relocate from high-cost energy regions to areas with more favorable pricing, leading to a decline in once-thriving industrial hubs, which have shifted their focus from production to regulatory functions. This transition was unnecessary, as there are competitive, emissions-negative energy alternatives available that are more cost-effective than fossil fuels. Unfortunately, the public sector’s insistence on local energy production limits the potential for harnessing efficient energy sources found in regions like Latin America, Asia, Australia, and Africa, where abundant, inexpensive land can support large-scale biomass production to replace oil and coal.