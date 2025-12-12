Energy analysts operate in a landscape where they must effectively market their insights to clients who expect positive returns on their investments. These returns can manifest in various ways, from avoiding poor investment decisions to funding new projects. As the demand for energy analysis has surged, particularly from utilities and the renewable energy sector, analysts have adapted their reports to meet these evolving needs. Previously, interest in energy trend reports was largely confined to major energy producers and national governments; however, the landscape has expanded to include thousands of potential clients, even in smaller nations, significantly altering the nature of energy analysis.

This shift has led to a reduced emphasis on fossil fuels, favoring a more favorable portrayal of renewable electricity. A key aspect of this narrative is the recognition that while electricity constitutes only about 20 percent of the energy supply, its impact on energy consumption is much greater. For instance, electric vehicles (EVs) can travel two to three times farther on the same energy compared to gasoline cars. This is done to increase electricity’s importance and increase its value in the minds of the general public as well as decision makers, especially in the public sector.

However, the analysis often overlooks the energy losses associated with electricity transmission and the increased costs and energy need of network infrastructure and applications. The argument for doing so, is; infrastructure is needed anyway, and enabling it to service renewable source is needed due to low production cost and climate consideration. Thereby avoiding application costs, increased weights, increased energy requirements, pollution from mining and refining, increased emissions and losses enabling a pure focus on production cost.

Using this perspective has allowed an isolated and concentrated focus on production costs, where solar energy, particularly in sunny regions, and certain wind technologies can achieve production costs as low as 2 to 5 US cents per kilowatt-hour. This pricing is competitive with coal in many areas (7 cents per kilowatt-hour) and even more favorable than natural gas outside regions like the Middle East, Russia, and the United States. The fact that it cost more than twice as much to distribute electricity from wind or solar than from coal, effectively tripling the real production cost, due to variations in production volumes and need for backup that needs the same swings are overlooked. But it will as already proven, effect the usage of coal, especially in developing countries with limited resources.

There are alternative usage of the gas in both Russia and the USA. The surplus of gas in the Middle East will be used more efficiently by massive increases of total demand for electricity produced from solar, where the gas will function as backup. This to help compensating for the weaknesses of both solar and wind generation, and at the same time being able to access the cheapest solar generation there is.

One of the “proofs” that this is the right way is: In 2025, for the first time, all new global electricity generation capacity came from renewable sources, despite the construction of many fossil fuel generators, they merely compensated for the retirement of older units. All really new generation were renewable.

Results like; The EU has dropped 40 percent in their relative wealth over the last 20 years, the industrial and export powerhouse, Germany, has crumbled away to nothing and that trillions upon trillions spent has not provide much usable energy, no emission reduction and stimulated all types of fossil fuel demand to all-time highs, are totally ignored.

From now however, there is a plan for further advancement of renewable electricity that hinges on three key components:

1. A large relocating heavy industry primarily to the Middle East, where solar energy combined with battery storage can provide power for 12 to 16 hours daily and there is cheap gas to cover the rest.

Optimizing electricity usage in other regions for high-margin applications -closing chemical and steel production in Germany and focus more on engineering in the spirit of Switzerland is an often used illustration. More integrated network; and employing artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency and adapt to new supply demands. As solar generation shifts with the sun’s movement, electricity will be distributed to meet demand wherever it arises. Similarly, wind energy in the UK when the wind blows there can be shared with Poland, and when the wind moves to Poland 7 hours later returned, creating a reciprocal support system. Any disruptions will be mitigated by hydro-power, gas, and extensive battery storage. These elements—shifting demand, improving network infrastructure, and better integrating supply and demand over larger regions—are essential for realizing the potential of renewable energy development, according to the new renewable analysis. Without these three element there are little advantages from solar or wind as large parts of production will be wasted and thereby increase real production costs.

The next part of the growth forecast is further built on the assertion that cheaper energy sources consistently out-compete their predecessors. This according to analysts is supported by historical trends, such as the decline of coal-powered steamships by the introduction of oil. By keeping solar and wind at a low production cost and stop the waste, their forecast is that as oil replaced coal, sun will replace coal. Paradoxically replace something that has already been replaced.

To sum up the view:

Solar especially is cheaper than fossil fuels in some areas. These areas needs to be used more, expand demand where the energy is cheaper. The grids need massive upgrades with more integration and de-bottle necking where transmission losses, cost, material and energy used to implement is held out of the equation as this was needed anyway.

However, from a climate and emissions standpoint, this perspective is troubling. The transition away from coal is projected to begin now, with a significant reduction in its use expected from now on until reaching zero around 2050. And from a climate point of view this is way too slow. We need to half all man-made emissions, not only from coal which are big but still only 40 percent of the total, by 2030 and get to net zero by 2050, and from there on go negative. Meaning that even the pro-wind/solar lobby admits failure from a climate stand point. Which raises the question, why continue to go down this route when emissions was the reason to take it in the first place?

Meanwhile, according to the same analysts, demand for oil and gas is anticipated to rise until after 2050. Although coal-related emissions from electricity generation may decrease, this reduction could be offset or reduced by increased emissions from oil and gas. plus this shift comes with increases in coal used for steel production as a consequence of the requirements for new grids, EVs and other application needed for the general electrification process. From the same comes substantial increase in energy demands which can only be covered by fossil fuels. In total, there might not, even in the view of these optimists, be any emission reductions at all. Totally in line with what has happen up to now.

We see this in China where they are building up new coal fired generators for industrial use and not even linking up all their renewable generation to the grid, instead awaiting demand from EVs with their storage, can be filled up when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing.

When adding on the emissions associated with the production of essential materials like copper and rare earth needed for this electrification, plus the most optimistic scenarios suggest a significantly warmer world with increase in demand for cooling, and adding on the increase in transmission loss that come with a warmer climate, there is no reason to expect any emission reduction before 2050, at all.

In short the reasons for starting with wind and solar generations, climate and emissions have failed. How bad it will be is a question for climate science.

There are several other challenges inherent in these perspectives. A primary concern for energy analysts is the unpredictability of demand in terms of both location and volume. While it is relatively straightforward to quantify resources such as oil fields, coal mines, refineries, and wind turbines, forecasting shifts in demand is far more complex. For example, despite the United States enjoying a significant energy cost advantage over Europe and China, it struggles to attract energy-intensive industries. This difficulty arises because, even when energy constitutes 90 percent of operational costs, factors such as establishment costs, regulatory hurdles, and political influences complicate the relocation of industries to regions with optimal production conditions, rendering the notion of free movement largely illusory.

Currently, there is a lack of both the necessary raw materials and energy to meet production demands arising from the shift to solar, wind and electrification in general. Copper output will need to increase by 25 times its current level, while steel production will also need to rise significantly, albeit to a lesser extent. Additionally, the availability of rare earth materials, which are not truly rare but are highly polluting and energy-intensive to refine, poses another challenge.

The reliance on the most efficient and cost-effective technologies, many of which are sourced from China, complicates matters further. The perceived cost advantage that solar or wind have is totally illusionary when real costs are taken in to account. This way will result in massive increases in the cost of energy without any benefits to speak of. A failure both economically as well as climatically.

Developing countries should welcome the move as it will continue the movement of industry to their regions. The problems is that the cost and emigration the same countries will have from climate change will more than offset any benefits.

While these issues may not completely halt the electrification process, they will cause delays and increase costs, undermining any potential production cost advantages. We are already seeing this for especially wind but also solar which has virtually stopped new projects in the USA, Europe and even China. In the US, there is Trump, in Europe off-take agreement with a price guaranty is now illegal and in China renewable generators must face market prices. The 2025 and 2026 and even 27 builds are mainly from projects being approved and funded long before. Now, outside developing countries without any grid, it is what the industry describes as challenging to develop new projects.

It is starting to look more as a hope of analyst companies to keep their bulk of costumers alive, and able to pay subscriptions than any real energy analysis. They all know better. They know that isolated production cost for electricity is only a small element of the total structure.

On the more general energy demand side, countries like India and other developing regions present another layer of complexity. Currently, India’s per capita consumption is less than a quarter of China’s and much less when compared to energy consumption per capital in the United States. If India were to increase its consumption to match China’s levels, the impact on global energy dynamics will be substantial, effectively negating any progress made in reducing coal dependency. The spatial requirements for solar or wind farms alone when compared to coal-fired generators will compel India to continue expanding its coal infrastructure.

The renewable energy strategy significantly underestimates overall demand, the impact of its implementation, and the geographical distribution of that demand, which will ultimately influence production costs in the future. It is a fantasy to believe that nations such as the USA or China will relinquish control over critical industries like steel, alumina and fertilizer by relocating production to sunnier regions like Iran.

The notion of allocating demand based solely on the cheapest electricity production is impractical, leading to inefficiencies and increased costs. This reflects a longstanding issue: the free market, as it is often idealized, does not truly exist.

Additionally, achieving intra-regional cooperation and coordination of energy grids poses significant more challenges. For instance, it is improbable that the UK would invest in costly offshore wind projects only to share the benefits with Poland in exchange for cheaper onshore wind. Similarly, countries like Norway and Switzerland are unlikely to forgo high value hydro electricity during overcast windless days in Germany or Sweden in hopes of receiving cheaper energy later for the collective benefit. This reluctance is mirrored within states in the US, regions in China, and across the globe, as convincing stakeholders to sacrifice substantial value while expecting low-cost returns seems unrealistic.

The renewable electricity current status is not all of what it seams . Firstly, while the projected installed capacity for 2025 appears substantial, actual production typically falls short of these figures.

Secondly, 50 percent of this capacity is concentrated in China and not fully even used, or even usable as it is not all even connected to the grid. China has other strategic objectives with these builds. Their government will be mandating a transition to electric vehicles (EVs), which will when ready be powered by wind and solar energy, thereby decreasing reliance on oil and mitigating supply risks. Additionally, China is developing a renewable-based industrial sector, aligning with its policy goals.

Conversely, the remaining installed capacity in other countries largely reflects the remnants of previous financial incentives and climate enthusiasm. The current landscape makes it increasingly challenging to initiate new projects, as many subsidies have diminished, leading to a decline in new developments outside of China, a trend that is already observable.

The timing of China’s peak renewable capacity remains uncertain and is closely tied to its ability to export renewable technologies, a process that is also experiencing a slowdown. But, China, might be the only bright light in the solar, wind, electricity scenario as it can and will use it for new markets in the developing world, taking payments in form of other raw materials, new markets for other goods and services and political influence.

It is crucial to recognize that drawing conclusions or making forecasts based on a limited time-frame of data can be misleading. While some growth in solar and wind electricity generation is expected to continue, the pivotal question remains whether this growth will supplement or replace coal usage. It might, as it has up to now, instead stimulate demand for all fossil energy sources, a view more widely help and back by data in more non commercial analysis environmental, like the UN climate panel.

The assertion that steamships are no longer in operation holds some truth, but it is limited to that specific context. In a way, the example

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is more supporting the view that electrification stimulates fossil energy than replacing it. Oil has not supplanted coal; rather, it has just taken over certain high-value applications, like shipping and transport from coal. In fact, global coal demand is at an all-time high, with unprecedented increases in absolute tonnage. Although growth may eventually decelerate, the rising energy needs of India and ongoing industrial expansion in China suggest that there is no imminent decline in coal demand.

Rystad Energy, known for its optimistic views on renewable energy, correctly identifies that nuclear power, particularly small units, is not a feasible option in Western countries. The exorbitant costs associated with making these units safe from airplane crashes alone significantly inflate their production expenses. Sadly, more or less the only pint they did get right.

In contrast, the most practical solution lies in the refinement of above-ground biomass as a direct substitute for fossil fuels. This approach is not only more cost-effective than all fossil fuel sources but also requires no new technology for implementation. Furthermore, biomass can be produced rapidly in substantial quantities, and its ability to create a negative emissions cycle positions it as the only viable option for achieving quick, affordable, and sustainable reductions in emissions.