China’s Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) GDP is projected to reach USD 43 trillion by 2026, significantly surpassing the USA’s expected PPP GDP of USD 30 trillion. This economic dominance extends beyond its own region, as China exerts considerable influence over Latin America and leads the BRIC nations in advocating for a global economic framework that operates independently of the US and Europe. China’s impact on developing countries in Asia and Africa is profound, mirroring its economic relationship with Russia, characterized by a reliance on energy and raw materials in exchange for manufactured goods. Their remarkable economic growth is closely tied to strategic energy policies, which play a crucial role in their overall success.

Similar to how Germany and Japan revitalized their economies post-World War II through industrial strength, China has built its power base on a robust manufacturing sector. Although China faces higher energy costs compared to the US, their pragmatism is more than capable of compensate. The lack of the same pragmatism in Europe have taken them out of the running altogether.

While it possesses limited domestic resources like coal and oil, China’s growth has largely depended on imports, akin to the situations faced by Japan and Germany. This raises the question of how big the advantage of access to cheap energy truly is. Many countries without have enjoyed large economic success and industrial growth. Unlike the Middle East, West Africa, or Latin America, which have not achieved the same economic stature, while China, along with Japan and Germany, has successfully leveraged its industrial capabilities to become a global economic powerhouse.

China’s strategic advantage in energy production stems from its pragmatic approach, which contrasts sharply with the inefficient energy policies of other nations. While China has effectively generated the necessary energy to meet its industrial demands, other countries have inadvertently weakened their own industries through inefficiency, reducing China’s international competition and creating new markets for Chinese goods. This shift has led to a significant economic dependency, particularly in Europe, which has become increasingly reliant on Chinese exports, while the United States, though somewhat less dependent, is also feeling the impact. The current trade negotiations illustrate this dynamic, as China appears unfazed by U.S. actions, having already secured more lucrative markets. In 2025, China’s exports grew by 5 to 9 percent during Trump’s presidency, highlighting its economic resilience.

Having lifted more people out of poverty than any other nation in history, China believes it can replicate this success. With a mere 10 to 20 percent of the global population responsible for 80 percent of consumption, the potential for growth is evident.

In energy terms, access to this potential growth lays in horses for causes. Using the right energy for the right application, not developing applications for the wrong energy.

This perspective shapes China’s energy policy, as it continues to invest in nuclear and coal power while also developing the world’s largest hydroelectric project in the Himalayas. And the energy produce is to be used for industrial and AI baseload applications. They produce energy suited for their needs, not trying to change need for source. While other countries are leading the world in electrical airplanes, ships driven by green hydrogen, net zero emissions milk and other extravagances, China produces what they no longer can.

Additionally, China is expanding its wind and solar energy capacity more than any other country, driven not by environmental concerns but by industrial and security needs. The inherent unreliability of solar and wind energy makes them less suitable for industrial applications, as the infrastructure required for consistent supply is prohibitively expensive. However, China has cleverly addressed this issue by utilizing renewable energy primarily for electric vehicles, which can adapt to fluctuations in energy generation without the need for extensive backup systems. This approach not only results in significant cost savings but also reduces reliance on oil imports and bolsters domestic industries such as generators, solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles, all funded by the diminishing wealth of other nations.

While Western nations have focused on transitioning their electricity supply to renewable sources like wind and solar, China has strategically fostered demand for the lower quality supply associated with these energy forms. This approach reflects a pragmatic and rational mindset. Ultimately, as the adage suggests, fundamental principles tend to prevail over time.

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