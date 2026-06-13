The oldest among the so-called “magnificent seven” companies is Microsoft, founded in 1975, with Apple, also in its 50s, stands alongside other firms that are predominantly in their 30s. And all with market caps of over 1 trillion USD.

In Europe, there are no companies with market cap over 1000 billion USD. Highest market cap today is ASLM Holding, a semiconductor company, established in 1984 with a market cap of 600 billion USD. The youngest company in the top 50 is Adyen, established in 2006, boasting a market capitalization of 50 billion, which aligns it more closely with the daily fluctuations of the magnificent seven. The largest company in Europe by market cap is AMSL Holding, operating in the same sector as the US giants, valued at slightly over 10 percent of Nvidia’s worth.

However, the Mario Draghi (ex. ECB) report highlights a more pressing issue: the average age of European companies with a market cap exceeding 50 billion is over a century. The concern is not that older companies are thriving, but rather that they are struggling with keeping up with their US younger counterparts, coupled with a lack of new company formation. This stagnation is largely attributed to the scarcity of risk capital in Europe, which stands at a mere 5 percent Global risk capital compared to the 95 percent available in the US, according to the Draghi report, but is that really true? 100 percent of all rssik capital in the USA and Europe, non in China, or India or Japan? An is the stagnation of European business development lack of capital or are there other issues? Like the idea that the EU or Mario Draghi should be the drivers of innovation?

Moreover, the economic threat does not stem from a faltering US economy but rather from the rising powers of Asia, particularly China and India. While these nations may not have single companies able to match the US 7 in market capitalization, they possess significantly greater economic potential. India alone has over 50 million individuals with purchasing power exceeding that of the EU, and this number is on the rise. Similarly, 80 million people in China enjoy purchasing power greater than the US average, with growth trends indicating a shift in economic dynamics. Together, these two countries account for nearly 3 billion people, ten times the population of the USA, and their nominal market values are rapidly evolving.

Additionally, the estimated total risk capital in the US is around 1.5 trillion, a figure that pales in comparison to the EU’s Green Change initiative, which operates at approximately 800 billion annually, facing a shortfall of 400 billion as reported by the EU Commission. Even over a two-year span, the EU’s expenditure surpasses the US total, even when the USA total is inflated by high returns from companies like the Magnificent Seven, while the EU has consistently invested at these levels for over two decades. 800 billion annually invested in energy and sustainability change - the industries of the future, and not one single great company has come from it, why? Bureaucrats of the Draghi sort are more concerned with regulations than innovation, and on that they are sadly very successful. Ronald Reagan was right, they are the problem.

Silicon Valley emerged from the military-industrial complex, leveraging its initial successes to attract capital, which in turn fostered a cycle of innovation and the creation of new companies, including the notable Magnificent Seven. This growth was initially fueled by affordable real estate. In contrast, the European Union, despite having over 800 billion in advantages, squandered its resources across various initiatives. Currently, there is a noticeable absence of groundbreaking companies, as funding has predominantly flowed to established firms or technologies that have failed to deliver results. Sectors like solar, wind, and battery technology have largely been dominated by China, leaving Europe increasingly reliant on Chinese supply chains.

The continent has invested heavily, often in misguided projects, such as the Northern Light carbon capture initiative, which exemplifies significant financial waste but to the benefit of the old and tired, like Shell. Additionally, extensive infrastructure, like unnecessary electricity cables, has been constructed, contributing to Europe’s growing vulnerability. While capital is abundant, there is a critical lack of strategic investment knowledge, resulting in a situation where vast sums enrich only a select few, particularly in the legal profession.

The primary issue stems from the overwhelming regulatory requirements imposed on fund users. Only large corporations, governments, and NGOs can afford the expenses associated with applying for even the smallest amount of funding. This legal complexity has enriched lawyers while stifling the emergence of innovative ideas and alternative energy companies that could thrive in this vast pool of resources. Ironically, the solution to years of inefficiency is now being sought in outdated technologies like nuclear power, which is not only economically unviable but also ill-suited for an electricity generation system with heavy use of wind and solar. This approach merely preserves the status quo at a significant cost, failing to foster future growth and transformation. The only new innovation coming out of the nuclear sector in later years is the UK’s underwater fish disco.

It is almost an impossible achievement of Draghi and his EU colleagues to have spent well over 10 trillion of the last 20 years without one single great company having been created as a consequence. There are a few bankruptcies, and a movable dairy but not a single one that over 20 years have been able to produce green energy competitive. Not one single technology where energy can be produced and sold as energy alone and still be profitable, every one of all of their technologies need some form of additional income. And that is why they do not have any Magnificent 7 companies. The problem isn’t funds, it is who get the funds and who regulate their use. No innovator can access European funding, the resources required are just to high.

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