In the 1970s, Denmark faced significant economic challenges, but just across the border, Norway was experiencing an oil boom that created numerous job opportunities. Initially, many Danish welders and metal workers flocked to Norway in search of better prospects. However, this influx was short-lived, as many soon returned home, drawn back by the fact that unemployment benefits in Denmark were more lucrative than the wages offered in Norway. This phenomenon encapsulated a certain Danish attitude: a recognition of their struggles, yet a determination to maintain a sense of superiority, as if to say they were heading for disaster but doing so in style. Today, this mindset has evolved into a strong commitment to renewable energy, positioning Denmark as a leading force in the global shift towards sustainable electrification. While the world grapples with pressing challenges, Denmark continues to navigate its path with confidence and ambition as they help turning the world into a hothouse.

Climate change, while a multifaceted and daunting issue, ultimately hinges on a single critical figure: the concentration of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere. It is an absolute number, nothing relative about it. As of 2023/24, this figure stands at 524 parts per million (ppm) of carbon equivalents (CO2-e). If we reach 650 ppm, we could see a catastrophic rise in global temperatures by 4 degrees Celsius, at current we are adding approximately 6 ppm annually and emissions are growing fast. Current trajectory suggests we could hit that alarming threshold by around 2050, leading to a hothouse Earth that could dismantle civilization as we know it and that is based on solar, wind and electrification delivering on a scale never before seen, it is the optimistic forecast.

Transitioning away from fossil fuels is essential to curbing emissions, as they contribute to 90 percent of the total. Each additional net 8 billion tons of emissions results in a rise of 1 ppm of CO2-equivalent in the atmosphere. This sets the stage for a compelling discussion around especially solar and to a lesser extent wind energy, which are increasingly championed by energy analysts, politicians, and other advocates with self interests. However, it is important to note that none of these stakeholders anticipate any significant reduction in emissions before 2030. Their silver lining is that solar and wind energy is now outpacing coal in electricity generation growth, with coal’s expansion slowing down relative to renewable for the first time in 2025. A relative number without any absolute effect at all on the level of CO2 - e in the atmosphere whatsoever.

Currently, electricity represents about 21 percent of total energy consumption, and proponents of electrification aim to increase this to 27 percent by 2030 but with increased emissions and over 50 percent by 2050. The most optimistic believe a fall to zero is possible and we will use their hopes. Zero emissions from electricity generation by 2050, falling linear from current levels.

It must be noted how unrealistic this assumption is: This concept has been pushed since the 1970, acceleration from the Kyoto agreement of 1997 and more push and resources being added on with Paris, Glasgow and what have you. Trillion upon trillion are spent, resulting in maybe a 1 percent increase in electricity’s share of total energy. And that came from China from their high industrialization and low private consumption, and not from wind or solar, but from coal.

Emissions from fossil fuel’s electricity generation currently account for 25 to 30 percent of total emissions. If we consider that net global emissions have reached 50 billion tons annually, with 90 percent stemming from fossil fuels, that translates to approximately 45 billion tons of total global emissions coming from fossil sources. Of this, 15 billion tons are attributed to electricity production. Even if electricity consumption rises to 50 percent by 2050 without any growth in overall energy demand and all from wind and solar, we would still see 30 billion tons of emissions coming from other sources.

Let’s entertain some highly unrealistic assumptions: first, all increase in energy demand post-2030 will be electric; second, electricity reaches 50 percent of the total by 2050; and third, all electricity will be sourced from renewables by 2050, even amid growth. This is very unrealistic as there will be a massive increase in gas as backup, most analysts have an increase in oil demand over the period and coal for steel usage will have to increase as well. In reality there is nothing that points to any fall in emissions whatsoever.

Global gross emissions from fossil fuels exceed 60 billion tons each year, with significant increases in warming observed, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere. Experts generally agree that total net emissions are effectively reduced to around 50 billion tons, of which 45 billion tons originate from fossil fuels. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that the electricity sector alone contributes 15 billion tons. If we aim for zero emissions from electricity by 2050, we would average 7.5 billion tons from this sector over the next 25 years, totaling 188 billion tons. Keeping other emissions constant adds another 750 billion tons of CO2-e equivalent, culminating in a staggering 938 billion tons. Given that each additional part per million (ppm) of CO2 -e in the atmosphere corresponds to approximately 8 billion tons, this trajectory would result in an increase of 117 ppm by 2050, pushing atmospheric CO2 -e levels beyond 640 ppm and leading to a global temperature rise of nearly 4 degrees Celsius.

While some may highlight the rapid growth of renewables or the potential for electrification to reach 50 percent, these claims are largely illusory; even if achieved, their impact would be negligible. 4 degrees is game over.

Current investments in energy infrastructure, including wind and solar, amount to approximately $2.2 trillion annually, with $1.5 trillion directed towards electricity generation and distribution in 2024, yet these efforts have not displaced any fossil fuel energy or reduced emissions. The reality is that failure in this sector often leads to increased funding, as evidenced by the EIA’s forecast that investments must more than double to over $3 trillion annually by 2030 for the electricity sector alone. Total spend will be around 5 trillion or 5 percent of global GDP, according to IEA. There is money in failure. The Danish model.

To reach net-zero emissions, estimates suggest we would need to, according to IEA, invest between $100 trillion and $300 trillion annually by 2050, a figure that could far exceeds anything possible as projected global GDP by 2050 is only $225 trillion. This scenario illustrates the futility of expecting significant progress when the financial resources simply do not exist, making the pursuit of such ambitious goals not only unrealistic but also a pathway to continued failure. Stealing 10 buck from a person that only has 5 is difficult.

The low end of the proposal suggests increasing the current investment from 1.5 percent of GDP to 45 percent by 2050, primarily funded by taxpayers, as the electricity generated from renewable sources holds minimal value. If we cap public sector spending at 50 percent of GDP, this would mean all public expenditures would be allocated to solar, wind, and grid initiatives plus public sectors running costs, globally.

However, even with these efforts, we are likely to see a 4-degree rise in global temperatures, rendering much of this investment futile. Concurrently, essential services like defense and healthcare will face no funding at all, nor will there be any funds to service debts. The only resource left to fight the consequence of massive death tolls, extreme weather events, billions of people on the move and unavoidable wars is a happy Dane, and a very rich one at that.

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An alternative approach involves investing in biomass refinement and cultivation as a direct substitute for fossil fuels, which would require approximately $100 million for every million tons of CO2 removed, alongside generating 1 TWh of energy. To achieve the necessary reduction of 50 billion tons of CO2, a total investment of $5 trillion would be needed, nothing in this context (total climate investment according to IEA will have to be 4.7 trillion in the year 2030 alone, yielding 50,000 TWh of energy—equivalent to 1.5 times the total global electricity consumption and nearly one-third of current total energy demand. This method not only avoids the need for additional infrastructure or ongoing support but also promises profitability and significant contributions to economic growth and public funding. Given these advantages, why pursue a path that leads to destruction? Just one unhappy Dane?