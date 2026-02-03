The argument for electrification as a solution to climate change has lost its credibility, as emissions continue to rise at an alarming rate. This situation presents a significant challenge: no renewable energy initiative has proven to be financially viable, necessitating alternative funding sources that increasingly rely on taxpayer support, which is becoming harder to secure. In this context, figures like Putin and Trump are viewed by proponents of liberal electrification as existential threats, leading to increasingly surreal justifications for their agenda. They argue that domestic electricity production enhances national security, despite the ongoing crisis in Ukraine highlighting the vulnerabilities of energy infrastructure. The disconnect between their claims and reality is evident, especially as energy security fundamentally requires flexible, non-infrastructure-dependent sources, such as fossil fuels. In contrast, reliance on electricity, wind, and solar energy may actually heighten security risks by creating more targets and complicating defense strategies. Nevertheless, the current political climate suggests that the electrification lobby may still find success through irrational arguments, as early signs from Brussels and Copenhagen indicate.

Europe faces significant challenges in establishing secure energy sources within its own borders. A potential solution could be to examine the strategies employed by countries like China, which have effectively addressed their energy security concerns. In the short term, China maintains strategic reserves, similar to many nations, but what sets it apart is its diverse supply chain, sourcing energy from a wide array of countries—far exceeding its peacetime needs. This approach allows for local purchasing at competitive prices, enabling surplus supplies to be traded with minimal costs, potentially even generating revenue. During conflicts, China can redistribute fuel from various regions, ensuring stability.

The emergence of new biomass crude, which is now more affordable than traditional crude and sourced from numerous regions, presents an opportunity for nations to bolster their energy security. By adopting a strategy akin to China’s, countries can develop supply chains in regions with favorable conditions, thereby enhancing their energy independence. This shift not only supports economic growth and job creation in developing nations but also contributes to improved immigration security. Furthermore, as new crude is emission-negative, it could mitigate climate change risks, enhancing overall environmental security.

However, realizing this potential requires a level of rational decision-making that seems scarce in contemporary Europe. It appears more plausible that China will expand its influence in this sector rather than Europe reassessing its current energy, security, and climate policies, which have proven ineffective.

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