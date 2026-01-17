The solar and wind advocates often emphasize the low production costs of renewable electricity, particularly highlighting that solar energy can be generated in regions like the Middle East for around USD 20 per MWh, when utilizing Chinese components, engineering, procurement, and construction services. Assuming this figure is accurate and that solar energy is indeed the most affordable option available, we must consider the unique nature of electricity as a highly perishable commodity that must be produced and consumed simultaneously. While technologies like batteries can help store energy, they come with added costs and emissions. This complexity is further illustrated by the example of lingon-berries, which are abundant and free to pick in Northern Europe, yet their wholesale price remains high, over USD 2500 a ton. Solar and wind electricity is never free, but the wholesale prices often goes from negative when conditions are ideal into the thousands at windless night, illustrating their low value. They are not lingon- berries that can be stored for a few days but need to be consumed by the speed of light. And this is also their disruptive effect, they make better base-load generation very challenging when it has limited possibilities to adjust output according to price. It is the, we are not a good option but as we are here and do make sure that nothing else can work, and therefore we need to built more of argument.

Similarly, the production cost of electricity in distant regions like Spain or the Middle East is less relevant to consumers who require their electricity in usable forms somewhere else—such as for steel production, lighting, phone charging, and powering their workplaces—often far removed from those production sites. And moving high electricity users to cheap production sites are an illusion, the US or China will never move their steel production to the Middle East or the South of Spain for that matter.

If electricity can be supplied in the desired forms and at the required times, production costs become more significant. However, it’s not just about pure production costs; the overall expense of delivering electricity in the necessary formats and schedules is crucial. The distribution costs for solar and wind energy are considerably higher than those for controlled production methods. This is due to backup requirements, whether from gas or distance, fluctuations in production, and transport losses. The true comparable price, which we can refer to as the wholesale cost, is approximately four times the pure production cost, estimated at USD 80 per MWh if we accept a pure production cost of USD 20 per MWH. While this price is competitive in many industrialized regions, it is not the lowest. For instance, lignin-generated electricity, with negative emissions, can be produced for under USD 50 per MWh. And it comes with a heat options that can be used and which there are also infrastructure in place for. This will take the effective wholesale cost well under USD 20 per MWH.

Moreover, while solar and wind energy can achieve zero emissions after several years of operation, lignin can achieve negative emissions more rapidly, utilizing existing infrastructure with minimal new construction. With CO2 prices exceeding USD 10 per ton, this could effectively drive wholesale costs to zero, totally sidelining solar and wind energy in all markets.

The electricity sector and political circles are acutely aware of the competitive edge that lignin presents in terms of cost and efficiency. This awareness has led to the emergence of two primary arguments aimed at preserving the status quo. The first argument posits that baseload generation will struggle to remain viable, as the influx of existing wind and solar energy drives wholesale prices into negative territory at times. The inherent limitations of baseload generators in adjusting production volumes in response to price fluctuations render them unprofitable. To address these challenges, proponents suggest that the solution lies in removing bottlenecks within the system and expanding solar and wind capacity, regardless of the associated costs. In effect, we are a failure but already in place, anything better will die and it is better to continue to support our failings.

This argument presents two clear and established flaws. First, the whole real costs associated with renewable energy will inevitably need to be addressed, if not industries will move their new operations—a trend already observable. In Europe, despite the availability of claimed inexpensive solar and wind energy, electricity demand is declining even amid small economic and population growth, highlighting the reality that someone must ultimately bear a financial burden, and they are moving out. It is not as cheap as we are told.

Second, while wind and solar farms are currently operational, their lifespans are limited—typically 12 to 15 years for wind farms and around 25 years for solar farms. As these facilities age, replacing them becomes increasingly challenging, suggesting that rather than compounding failures, it will be wiser to allow them to phase out. By letting them die and not having to spend as much on infrastructure it would be better to move existing wind and solar from the grid to stop them pressing prices say under USD 10 per MWH on some sunny windy days. This can easily be done by the grid operators and are already being done for instance in the UK.

Moreover, there is a growing recognition that funding for extensive grid developments and subsidies for new renewable projects may dwindle, leaving the industry to focus on maintaining its existing infrastructure. This situation can lead to stranded assets, such as an underutilized solar farm in Southern Spain. While one might propose repurposing it for hydrogen production for use in industries or shipping, better alternatives already exist. For instance, ethanol can be produced with negative emissions in large quantities, potentially replacing oil applications at lower costs than current market prices. Therefore the best solution is to let all stranded assets die and ensure no more is built.

The solar and wind energy sectors are facing significant challenges globally. While we may see a temporary rise in installed capacity over the next few years, this growth is largely driven by previously subsidized projects outside of China. In China, which accounts for half of the current installations, the future of these industries will hinge on various factors, including the extent to which the country invests in solar, batteries, electric vehicles, and overall electrification. However, with the industry facing potential decline, there is a strong possibility that China may distance itself from past failures and reconsider its commitments in these areas.

Solar and wind are unsuitable electricity generators and they will not become any better by building more of them. For electricity and steel there is lignin, for everything else there is ethanol, these are the better options.

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