The United Arab Emirates is increasingly integrating into the global landscape while maintaining its Arab identity. This evolution includes allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate and adopting a more financially oriented weekend schedule, shifting to a Saturday-Sunday break rather than the traditional Friday-Saturday. These changes reflect a broader trend of modernization that respects cultural roots while embracing contemporary practices.

The United Arab Emirates consists of seven members, historically known for their oil reserves, with Dubai traditionally at the forefront. However, the majority of oil production now comes from Abu Dhabi, which currently produces between 3 and 3.4 million barrels per day and aims to boost its capacity to 5 million barrels daily. Meanwhile, Dubai and the other emirates are experiencing dwindling oil resources, contributing little to overall production. This context explains their collective decision to exit the OPEC cartel, but the timing raises questions, particularly given the ongoing regional conflict. Speculation suggests that this move may be strategically aimed at securing support from financial hubs like New York for Dubai’s post-war reconstruction efforts, as distancing themselves from OPEC could enhance their appeal to international investors.

Interestingly, it is a member of OPEC, Iran that has launched missile attacks against U.A.E, yet none of the remaining members have come to their defense. Meanwhile, it is speculated that influential figures on Wall Street may have leveraged their connections to gain access to missile defense systems from Israel, which are manufactured in the United States. The U.A.E friends in need are Israel, USA and Goldman, not the other Gulf States. The fact that there would’t have been any missiles to defend themselves from if the USA had attacked Iran, seems been overlooked for the time being.

The notion that peak oil demand is driving the UAE’s exit from OPEC is as misguided as the concept of peak demand itself. The value of any commodity is influenced not just by demand but also by supply dynamics. Moreover, the idea of a peak in energy demand is unfounded; historically, there has been no evidence to suggest that energy’s role in economic growth is diminishing. In fact, it appears that energy demand is likely to increase. However, the UAE’s decision to boost production capacity and leave OPEC may be linked to the rise of modern biofuels. While Abu Dhabi remains a low-cost oil producer, averaging around USD 10 per barrel, this cost is relatively high compared to biofuels, which are more affordable and offer the added benefit of no emissions due to their negative emission cycle and thereby much lower cost of use.

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