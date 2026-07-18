Oil in Saudi

Crude oil has evolved from a substitute for whale oil in lamps to the predominant energy source globally, influencing every sector of the economy. Its abundance, ease of use, high energy content, and straightforward storage capabilities make it an ideal energy source, despite some inherent challenges.

One significant issue is its political nature. Crude oil has long been entangled in geopolitical dynamics, particularly as its reserves are concentrated in a few countries, some of which have low production costs, making the oil industry their bee all and end all. This political aspect became evident during the Yom Kippur War when OPEC imposed an embargo on nations supporting Israel, marking the onset of the first oil crisis. Since its inception, OPEC has acted as a cartel, successfully maintaining elevated oil prices, which has contributed to a decline in oil’s share of global energy consumption. The organization has kept prices artificially high compared to other commodities, but not so high that it has not also allowed many Western governments to leverage oil as a tax revenue source. It is the main income source for some,and a great revenue source for many. The political implications of crude oil cannot be overstated.

Oil demand is primarily regulated by price. If oil prices were to align more closely with other commodities, estimated around $15 per barrel, demand would significantly increase. This shift could lead to a balanced supply-demand scenario at approximately $20 to $25 per barrel, potentially resulting in a market size of 150 to 200 million barrels per day, primarily benefiting developing nations where demand is currently growing. This mean that at a more “normal” price the oil market would be twice the size it is today, or around the 60 percent of energy it was back in the 1970’s. It isn’t green policies or substitution that has reduced oil’s share of global energy, it is price and OPEC. It greatest disadvantage is that it is overpriced. And that has been possible by it’s production is controlled by a few countries. If the same form of energy could have been produced more placed, this would not have been the case. It can.

Crude oil’s primary advantage, aside from its high energy content, lies in its versatility and ease of use. It offers numerous cost-effective applications and demands minimal infrastructure, positioning it as a significant driver of energy growth. The utilization of crude oil does not necessitate substantial investments in grids or transformers, allowing for immediate deployment. This phenomenon is particularly evident in the rising demand for oil, which tends to increase more rapidly during economic growth phases, especially when starting from a lower baseline. For instance, consider transportation: a flat-pack scooter from China can be operational within ten minutes, whereas an electric tram requires years to construct and can only be developed once the necessary electricity infrastructure is established. And that is one reason that as we have to move away from oil, we need to find an energy source with similar qualities. And we have.

Crude oil presents several challenges, including its high cost and political sensitivities, but another significant issue is that its combustion reintroduces historical emissions into the carbon cycle. Despite these drawbacks, the properties of crude oil, coupled with its affordability in the past, have been instrumental in the development of advanced economies. It would be inequitable to deny developing nations the opportunity to utilize similar resources for their growth. However, a viable alternative exists in biofuels, which can be produced in far greater quantities and at lower costs than crude oil, all while avoiding the political complications associated with fossil fuels.

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