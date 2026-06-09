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The most affordable carbon offsets available are REDD, which essentially operate on a “I won’t cut down my tree if you pay me” model. While this approach does not actively contribute to the removal of more excess carbon from the atmosphere, it also fails to address the demand side of carbon emissions. The effectiveness of these offsets can vary significantly from one project to another, but generally, due to their large supply, they tend to have minimal impact. Typically, sellers are developing nations located near the equator, while buyers consist of major energy and chemical companies, creating a volume-driven market where prices hover around USD 6 to 7 per tonne of CO2, with a range between 5 and 15.

A step up in quality involves new sequestration projects, which generate new demand for carbon by utilizing plants, primarily trees, to enhance carbon uptake. Prices for these offsets can reach as high as USD 50 per tonne, although they usually average around USD 15 per tonne of CO2. The supply side often includes financial entities that delegate carbon farming to subcontractors, a model that has been criticized for its high costs and susceptibility to fraud, where profit motives can compromise maintenance and operational integrity. Additionally, these projects can lead to significant negative consequences, such as competing with food production on farmland in developing countries. While the demand for these higher-quality offsets has generally been stronger than that for the larger volume REDD offsets, it is now declining due to the aforementioned side effects and scandals.

The subsequent phase in the transition to sustainable energy involves the production of power from wind, solar, waste, and other renewable sources, aimed at replacing fossil fuels and curbing emissions. Prices in this sector have fluctuated, reaching as high as USD 150 per ton, but currently hover around USD 80 per ton. However, the challenge with this heavily regulated market is that it fails to genuinely replace fossil fuels; instead, it merely redistributes emissions without reducing overall fossil fuel consumption. Participants in this market are compelled by regulation rather than choice, highlighting the shortcomings of this approach and paving the way for the emergence of more effective markets.

The fourth tier of carbon pricing is associated with carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), which creates new demand by extracting carbon from the atmosphere to produce alternatives to fossil fuels. This sector exhibits peculiarities, such as converting fossil fuels into hydrogen with carbon capture, which is more of an energy-intensive purification process than a true replacement. Prices for this method can exceed USD 500 per ton of CO2. However, innovative processes are on the horizon, such as transforming barren lands into biomass that sequesters CO2 while producing direct substitutes for oil and coal. This dual approach not only harnesses carbon for energy production but also prevents fossil fuel emissions from re-entering the carbon cycle, representing a promising direction for the future.