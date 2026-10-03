Hans’s Substack

Hans’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
5d

Coal can be combusted almost as clean as natural gas. A Community natural gas or coal power plant placed to supply electricity to an AI Data Center or to provide Community Electricity apart from or in conjunction with our National Grid can be made to operate at over 90% energy efficiency. Our tag line is: Waste Is Not Waste If It Has A Purpose, and we have a purpose for the combusted exhaust from these Community Power plants. The purpose is hundreds of good paying full time jobs and money. Then these AI Data Centers and their Community Power Plants can also clam operating at near zero emissions. No Solar ~ No Wind.

Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4d

Never forget the important cost to consider is the cost to the end user. For most people this is the most important cost as that’s the only cost they see. Seeing the cost increase is not acceptance, it’s a forced expense at the behest of policy. So elect better politicians next time!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hans Olav Bjornenak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture