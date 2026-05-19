The conventional perspective on energy often emphasizes a continuous improvement in the quality of energy sources, but this view is somewhat misleading. It primarily focuses on transportation, where oil has indeed supplanted coal as the dominant fuel for ships. However, this transition was largely limited to that sector, oil’s role as a major electricity source was short-lived, and never got to anything like coal in size in the sector. The true progression of energy consumption is characterized more by the interplay and growth of various sources rather than any outright replacement. The pricing mechanism has directed higher-quality energy to areas that yield the greatest returns, both economically and socially. A prime example is the use of oil as gasoline for personal vehicles, where heavy taxation made possible by its quality has facilitated the development of essential infrastructure like roads and hospitals.

Historically, there has never been a complete replacement of any energy source, as all remain at peak levels. What is unprecedented now is the shift towards lower-quality energy sources, a phenomenon that has not occurred before. Notably, the fossil energy sector is experiencing its highest growth in natural gas, which is low quality energy. So low in fact that it was previously flared off as waste, a waste to find oil or a waste to refine oil. It was not until Troll, 1979, that a field was developed due to its gas, and that was politically driven.

The interplay of gas, emissions, and renewable energy sources like solar and wind highlights a significant oversight among analysts. The increasing demand for gas is largely driven by the push for electrification through these renewable sources. However, this shift does not lead to a decrease in emissions; rather, the reliance on lower-quality energy sources results in inefficiencies and higher costs. Consequently, this merely redistributes demand while escalating total global emissions. Despite being well-documented, this issue is frequently ignored, reflecting a profound level of irresponsibility in the analysis of energy consumption and its environmental impact.

Energy has long been intertwined with politics, due to serving as a catalyst for economic growth, particularly through crude oil. This connection has evolved from the early transition from whale oil to paraffin, through the geopolitical struggles over Gulf oil reserves, to the contemporary push for reducing oil dependency. Recently, the political discourse surrounding energy has undergone a significant transformation, shifting from an emphasis on high-quality, usable energy sources to a broader focus that includes lower-quality alternatives. While part of this shift is driven by efforts to curb emissions, it is noteworthy that natural gas, the fastest-growing energy source, is considered the least refined among fossil fuels. The only real quality of natural gas is that it can be used for backup to wind and solar.

A comparison of energy sources reveals significant differences in their energy output per cubic meter. Crude oil stands out with 11,000 kWh, while coal, ethanol, and lignin each provide 6,000 kWh. Natural gas offers only 10 kWh and is by some margin the lowest quality of its peers. Wind energy is minimal at just 0.00001 kWh. Solar energy, under good conditions, can yield 1 kWh per square meter per day, which is considerably more efficient than wind on the face of it, but the wind mores and 1 square meter wind mill can produce 600 kWh per day.

This stark contrast illustrates why oil has emerged as the leading energy source; its superior efficiency makes it preferable even when taxed. This fundamental aspect has often been overlooked by organizations like the IEA and Rystad, which have focused on a peculiar concept of peak demand. In reality, demand in energy markets, much like in other sectors, is primarily influenced by price, alongside factors such as market access and storage capabilities. These elements further enhance oil’s competitiveness due to its versatility in usage. Ultimately, the fundamentals prevail.

To achieve our goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating emissions while maintaining economic growth, it is essential to transition from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources that are both emission-efficient and economically viable. Currently, wind energy, producing 600 kWh, and solar energy, generating 1 kWh, fall short in competitiveness compared to oil at 11,000 kWh and coal at 6,000 kWh per volume unit. In this context, ethanol and lignin emerge as more favorable options; lignin outperforms coal in all applications and can be directly substituted. While ethanol can technically replace oil, it offers about half the energy content. However, this is offset by significantly lower production costs and greater availability in volume, making it a practical alternative in the energy transition.

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