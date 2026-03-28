Energy is vast and operates at a slow pace, akin to a supertanker navigating the complexities of global economics. Its inertia makes it challenging to halt or redirect. In oil format, it remains inexpensive and straightforward to transport. To illustrate, the energy output of one person over a year is approximately 200 KWH, while a single barrel of oil contains around 1,600 KWH, necessitating the labor of eight individuals for an entire year to generate that equivalent energy. As automation, artificial intelligence, and industrial advancements continue to evolve, the reliance on oil to replace manual labor is increasing, leading to an ever-expanding and seemingly limitless demand for all form of energy in the foreseeable future.

While this trend applies to various energy sources, oil possesses unique advantages. It requires minimal infrastructure and experiences negligible energy loss during storage, making it both easy and cost-effective to transport and use. The existing applications for oil are already affordable and widely accessible, driving demand particularly in developing nations. For instance, annual oil consumption per capita in the United States is about 22 barrels, compared to just 2 in Indonesia and under 1.5 in India, where the population is significantly larger than the USA. Since the 1990s, traditional developed countries have witnessed a decline in energy consumption, while developing nations have experienced growth, with nearly all current increases in oil demand originating from these regions. Although oil demand remains sensitive to price fluctuations—where some countries may halve their consumption when prices rise from $50 to $100 per barrel—this sensitivity is gradually diminishing as their economies expand.

The competitiveness of developing nations continues to rise as energy costs in advanced countries escalate. For instance, at a price of USD 100 per barrel, the cost translates to approximately 6.25 US cents per kilowatt-hour (KWH). In contrast, the cheapest solar energy available is around 4 US cents per KWH, which may seem more economical at first glance. However, solar energy requires substantial backup and infrastructure, with backup costs alone reaching about 250 USD per megawatt-hour (MWH) when gas is priced at 80 USD per MWH. When factoring in 12 hours of bright sunlight without a cloud in the sky and an equal amount of backup, the overall cost climbs to nearly 20 cents per KWH, making it roughly three times the price of oil. And that is without any margin for the generator, no infrastructural cost and losses.

While oil is less efficient than electricity in terms of usage, it remains more cost-effective even after accounting for energy losses. This advantage, combined with lower infrastructural requirements and costs and greater flexibility, means that oil will consistently outperform electricity in developing regions. The oil supply chain, however, was overly reliant on major oil companies, which are not as dominant as they once were, is very fragile and exposed to political pressures and conflicts. Like today’s war on Iran and the issue with the Straight of Hormuz.

Currently, global liquid energy supply stands at just over 110 million barrels per day, necessitating an additional 2 million barrels per day to offset declines in existing fields production and another 2 million to meet rising demand. As developing countries expand to their industrial growth level, their initial growth phases from there on will require even more than this baseline. And when the Strait of Hormuz reopens and oil prices decline, demand is likely to accelerate further. Although there is ample oil supply now, challenges will arise from economic, political, and temporal factors, particularly as U.S. shale oil production begins to decline and replacement demand increases.

The timeline for an oil field to reach full production typically spans about 15 years, from its initial discovery to when it operates at full capacity. While this may seem lengthy, it is relatively swift compared to the 20 years required to establish a new copper mine in the United States, with many projects in Europe never even materializing. However, as the easier oil reserves are depleted, the time and costs associated with discovering new oil are expected to rise significantly. Capital markets are increasingly reluctant to finance new oil ventures that exceed current market prices, a shift from the past when major oil companies could leverage their financial strength to secure funding. Previously, these companies could profitably sell oil at $50 a barrel while exploring new sources at $100, banking on technological advancements or market adjustments to bridge the gap. However, due to pressures from stock market performance and investor dividend expectations, this approach is no longer viable.

Additionally, the actual oil reserves of OPEC countries are often exaggerated, influenced by their quotas and other reserve criteria. This discrepancy means that more oil will need to be extracted from regions lacking the necessary infrastructure for efficient market access. Political factors also contribute to rising oil prices on multiple fronts. For instance, security concerns necessitate limiting the most efficient supply chains to reduce dependence on a handful of suppliers. Furthermore, climate-related issues are driving demand in developing markets, while significant increases in energy needs due to carbon capture technologies, artificial intelligence, and industrial expansion are likely to push oil demand beyond current forecasts. The International Energy Agency and similar organizations have consistently underestimated oil demand throughout this century, and as disposable incomes rise in developing nations, domestic market demand for oil is expected to grow even further.

The most effective way to avert a significant crisis—one we have largely managed to avoid thus far—is to transition from oil to biofuels. Biofuels are not only more cost-effective than new oil sources, but they can also be produced at a much faster rate and have virtually unlimited potential for expansion. However, this approach is grounded in rationality, and unfortunately, energy policies are often driven by factors that defy logical reasoning.

Therefore we will soon start to see a situation where demand outstrips supply and that is when we will have a real oil crisis.

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