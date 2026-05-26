Big Oil

Shell has expressed concerns that U.S. oil stocks are valued significantly higher than their own, and while they may have a point, it’s important to consider their near-bankruptcy situation as an exploratory factor, which was only averted by geopolitical events like Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Nonetheless, there is substantial evidence suggesting that U.S. oil shares may indeed be overvalued. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio exceeding 25, these stocks yield returns of less than 4 percent, which is unattractive compared to the 5 percent available from lower-risk bonds. Furthermore, when comparing this P/E ratio to that of Microsoft, which is similar, it becomes clear that the issue lies not in the pricing of oil shares but rather in the inadequacy of their earnings.

The world’s top ten multinational oil companies produce between 1 to 5 million barrels of oil equivalent daily, collectively controlling around 30 million barrels per day, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of global production. Additionally, they operate up to 70,000 gasoline stations and industrial sites each, serving a market of over 1.5 billion vehicles, plus the world’s ships, trains and air planes. Given this extensive market presence, the real question arises: why are their profits so modest? While the “magnificent seven” tech companies generate over $100 billion annually with growth every year, the largest oil company, ExxonMobil, reports earnings of only $30 billion, with little to no growth anticipated. This disparity highlights a significant concern within the oil industry.

In Goldman Sachs, the philosophy was to hire individuals who are more intelligent than oneself to foster organizational growth. In contrast, the culture in the oil industry often leans towards promoting those who may not be as capable, which can serve to protect one’s own position.

The decline of Big Oil into what can now be termed Small Oil can largely be attributed to severely ineffective management. This is exemplified by two significant events that contributed to the stagnation of growth and revenue. The first was the 2008 financial crisis, which, regardless of whether oil prices dipped into negative territory, created a contagion that could have been leveraged for substantial gains. The subsequent price surge, which nearly doubled within a month, presented an opportunity for producers with ample storage and minimal financial constraints to capitalize on the situation. Instead of seizing this chance, many executives panicked, with one reportedly hiring consultants to assess the potential obsolescence of oil, despite the evident need for fuel among their own workforce. The gift from the markets of 100 percent monthly returns was not used as it should have been, due to incompetent management. When you cannot even take gifts, get them converted to results, no one should invest.

The second pivotal event was the invasion of Ukraine, which drove gas prices to the equivalent of $500 per barrel and created significant backwardation in the market. This scenario should have prompted maximum production and aggressive sales strategies. While some actions were taken, they were insufficient and delayed. For instance, Equinor reported $100 billion in profits for 2022, but had they focused on selling their gas at average market prices, their earnings could have been doubled. Instead, they diverted attention to electricity trading and other less impactful ventures, failing to recognize the broader opportunities available. Collectively, these two events could have generated trillions for the top players in the industry, but it fizzled out in the billions, nothing when considering the size of the options, the number of utilities who threw seas of cash at them and their total control of all parameters.

The decline of Big Oil into Small Oil can also be attributed to poor capital allocation strategies. These companies are failing to invest in areas that offer the best risk-adjusted returns, particularly in renewable energy sources like solar and wind, which have seen minimal returns. While some shareholder groups may exaggerate the significance of these all be it small investments, the more pressing issue lies in the industry’s focus on high-risk, costly oil and gas projects, despite the availability of more viable alternatives such as biofuels and green coal. This misalignment can be traced back to inadequate management, but it also stems from an internal political structure that prioritizes oil and gas production over exploring the most cost-effective energy solutions. Essentially, these organizations are entrenched in outdated practices, making it difficult for them to adapt to the evolving energy landscape.

The third point worth highlighting is operational inefficiency. Oil companies struggle to leverage their market power effectively, often failing to manage their gasoline stations and lacking strategies to engage their customer base. This has resulted in practices such as outsourcing station operations to retailers or selling entire retail networks to third parties, often without the necessary expertise, leading to minimal profit margins. While utilizing market power is permissible, it must be done without collusion or coordinated efforts, which is often unnecessary for many of the larger oil markets. Companies have the option to supply or withhold resources, such as rental of tanks needed for market access, but this requires centralized control rather than a fragmented approach with numerous independent profit centers. Given their advantageous position, one must question why these companies are not generating revenues that exceed those of retailers like Walmart, especially considering they have access to over 1.5 billion customers who must visit their retail locations, unlike Walmart, where no one needs to go and very few actually wants to. The massive advantage this represent is nowhere to be seen in any of the top 10’s results.

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