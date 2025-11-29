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The primary reason for the failure of our ambitious efforts to develop emission-free renewable energy sources is their lack of effectiveness; they generate minimal energy output. For instance, Orsted, the world’s leading offshore wind operator, produces an equivalent of only 22,000 barrels of oil per day when accounting for both offshore and onshore wind energy. This output is so insignificant that it does not even rank among the top 100 oil producers. As a result, the inefficiency of these renewable sources has not led to any reduction in fossil fuel consumption, which continues to see record demand and rising emissions. Consequently, the overall impact of these renewable initiatives has been negligible.

The second issue stems from this inefficiency, leading to elevated costs. Initially, consumers were willing to absorb these higher expenses due to the perceived benefits of renewable energy. However, as job losses mount and industries become less competitive, this willingness is waning. The electric vehicle market, dominated by China, exemplifies this shift, as the production of EVs is less complex than that of traditional combustion vehicles, resulting in further job losses in the automotive sector. Statements from figures like Al Gore, suggesting that going green is the key to competing with China, can be seen as dismissive to those affected in the car industry. Additionally, the rising cost of living, compounded by increased energy prices, is becoming increasingly burdensome for consumers.

The combination of the aforementioned factors, along with a growing segment of the Western electorate feeling marginalized, has led to a significant shift in political dynamics. Many individuals, particularly those who have lost jobs and seen their pensions diminish due to the transition away from traditional energy sources, are increasingly seeking alternative political perspectives. This disenfranchised group is contributing to the rise of hard-right movements across Western nations, which often advocate for the rejection of what they label as “climate hysteria.” While these groups do not outright deny climate change, they express skepticism towards renewable energy solutions such as wind, solar, and hydrogen, fearing that the associated costs will undermine their way of life. This sentiment has become a potent political force, prompting all political parties to adapt their stances to address these concerns, much like the evolving discourse surrounding immigration. As the debate over the efficacy and expense of renewable energy intensifies, it becomes clear that if the public is unwilling to bear the financial burden, the viability of these initiatives may be jeopardized.