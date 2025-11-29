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Hans Olav Bjornenak
Nov 29, 2025

Not really sure what you mean. Electricity is about 20 percent of energy, about 2/3 of oil. If we can electricity to be emission free, we need about 75 million barrels per day of energy, and growing. The biggest oil company in the world, ARAMCO, produces 10 million a day out of 105. The biggest wind, company 22 000, out of 75 million. The biggest wind/solar investments are in China and they do not at current even use the production from them, instead they are building out coal for industrial use. All fossil fuels are at an all time high demand, no replacement at all.

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