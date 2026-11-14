According to the Global Carbon Budget 2026, global emissions are projected to fall by 0.4 percent this year, as a 1.9 percent decline in oil-related emissions is not fully offset by growth in countries such as India and Brazil. This is welcome news, but its causes are troubling: emissions have fallen during this century only amid a financial crisis and economic slowdown, the COVID-19 lockdowns, and war involving Iran, compounded by reduced refinery capacity and diesel prices exceeding $200 per barrel. In other words, none of these declines resulted from investment in emissions reductions.

Wind and solar power are only viable in authoritarian China, where the government can mandate electric-vehicle purchases and regulate when drivers charge and use them. These policies also serve industrial, political, and security goals by reducing dependence on oil. In short, only communist and totalitarian regimes can accommodate wind and solar power generation. Perhaps this explains why parties associated with the green movement have communist foundations?

Economic evolution is also widely misunderstood in discussions of renewable energy, yet optimism has risen again as China’s emissions may be nearing a decline. Since China is not a democracy, its government can drive a transition from fossil-fuel cars to domestically produced electric vehicles. These vehicles will increase demand for wind and solar power, only application for it, while reducing oil imports and related emissions—a positive outcome, even if total emissions depend largely on how quickly China replaces coal with nuclear power to supply its data centers. Emissions would otherwise have risen further. Even so, this suggests China may have reached a new level.

China is now an advanced economy with substantial excess industrial capacity. Even the expansion of AI and data centres is unlikely to drive energy demand as rapidly as in the past. Its main remaining source of growth may be the private sector, but falling population, together with electric vehicles powered by electricity that would otherwise be wasted from solar and wind, will make that difficult. China is now in a position similar to that of Western economies in the 1990s, with energy demand declining—and, as a result, emissions falling or, more precisely, shifting elsewhere.

That shift is already apparent: rising energy demand in Brazil and India has more than offset China’s decline. Oil-related emissions have fallen by 1.9 percent, while total emissions have decreased by just 0.4 percent. This suggests that other countries are taking China’s place as the main drivers of emissions growth.

The only viable path is to use biofuels and lignin to directly replace coal, oil, and gas, creating a net-negative carbon cycle at low cost and large scale. Otherwise, emission reductions in one place will simply be offset by increases elsewhere, as they have been for the past 50 years.

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