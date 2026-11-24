Photo by PHLAIR on Unsplash

Another climate conference has concluded, and this time its participants reached a proposal—controversial, perhaps, but potentially significant. Rather than focus on replacing fossil fuels, which account for around 90 percent of emissions, the proposal emphasizes reducing emissions themselves. The distinction may make sense: the energy source is not necessarily the problem; its emissions are.

The shift reflects the oil industry’s influence. Its expertise in managing large-scale energy systems is valuable, and it has proposed several approaches, including capturing emissions at their source or removing them directly from the air. However, these technologies are extremely costly in both money and energy. ExxonMobil’s Baytown project, for example, converts gas into hydrogen while capturing process emissions, but much of the energy input is consumed in the process, around 90 percent. The industry appears to hope that such solutions could account for roughly 30 percent of emissions reductions, despite costs that have risen from about €200 per tonne. If taxpayers cover the expense, the approach may remain attractive to industry, even as it increases energy demand.

The remaining emissions from the oil industry could be offset through sequestration. With rigorous auditing and monitoring, this approach could be viable, and large-scale, high-quality sequestration may cost about €25 per tonne of CO₂. If global emissions are 60 billion tonnes, fully offsetting them would cost approximately €1.5 trillion annually—less than current spending that achieves no emissions reductions.

The next natural step will be to use biomass grown for sequestration to produce alternatives to fossil fuels. In principle, biomass can replace products currently made from oil, gas, and coal, creating a revenue stream alongside sequestration. If each tonne of dry biomass generates €100 in net value and requires four tonnes of CO₂ to produce one dry ton of biomass when accounting for soil carbon and root systems, then 15 billion tonnes of biomass could be produced. At €100 per tonne, this would generate €1.5 trillion—potentially offsetting all the cost of transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Sometimes the oil industry should be careful for what it wish for, it might just get it. But even if this time that could be the case, there is along way to go, and nothing is done yet. Lobbying and buying of influence can force the focus away from sequestration and onto carbon capture in the expensive energy intensive way. Still on the face of it, a step in the right direction. Get the Greenies out and rationality in is always better?

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