The United States has increasingly become a nation where blatant corruption allows individuals to evade accountability for various criminal activities and financial obligations. For instance, delivering steel to a ballroom can lead to reduced tariffs, while contributions to cryptocurrency can effectively buy immunity from legal repercussions. This situation mirrors the historical pirate state of England, albeit on a much larger scale, where everything from military rentals to “get out of jail free” cards is available for purchase.

Previously, the implications of this corruption were manageable, but the recent decision to lease military forces to extremists in the Middle East has escalated the stakes. The U.S. has historically intervened in oil matters, such as the ousting of a Venezuelan leader, but the conflict with Iran poses a more significant challenge. It appears that the U.S. may be compelled to alter maritime laws, potentially granting Iran control over the Strait of Hormuz, allowing them to impose fees on passing vessels. This development could set a concerning precedent, as it raises the possibility of other nations, like China or Denmark or whoever, imposing similar charges in their respective waters. Given that over 90 percent of global goods are transported by sea, any increase in shipping costs will ultimately burden consumers and contribute to inflation. While the consequences of this “Pirate State” behavior may have initially seemed confined to the U.S., they are now poised to impact the global economy.

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