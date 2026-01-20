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Maduro has been abducted and is now facing legal proceedings in New York. Trump asserts that he has secured a deal to receive 50 million barrels of oil for this operation, which seems surprisingly low, equating to approximately $2.5 billion. However, the costs associated with such a mission are substantial; operating the carrier alone can run up to $10 million daily, and when factoring in flights and support vessels, the total could easily reach $50 million per day. With weeks of training and the inherent risks involved, the initial sum could be depleted rapidly. Additionally, there is significant counter-party risk, as it remains uncertain whether those who contracted the U.S. military actually possess the oil to fulfill the payment. The logistics of this transaction are also murky, making it appear less like a solid deal and more akin to a typical Trump negotiation.

The official narrative surrounding this operation diverges sharply from reality, portraying Venezuela as now a peaceful democracy temporarily under U.S. control, with its resources now at America’s disposal. Trump seems to be promoting this narrative, and the world press is taken in, demonstrating the fools they are. The next step for the President was to chose specific oil companies to take over the Maracaibo oil fields, with a Texas wildcatter and Chevron leading the charge. Meanwhile, Exxon is causing frustration for Trump by hesitating to engage in the venture. What venture? It is classic fake news, nothing has changed.

There are several compelling reasons to exercise caution in this situation. The prevailing narrative lacks any grounding in reality. Most countries with significant oil resources maintain strict control over them, unless they are fully occupied by foreign powers or mercenaries, as Iraq was but which is not currently the case with the U.S in Venezuela. The opposite is the case, as the Government of which Maduro used to be Head is still exporting oil. At this moment, U.S. oil companies cannot safely develop or produce oil in Venezuela, since the Maduro regime is still in power.

Even if there were a successful transition of Government, it would likely take years before any meaningful exploration could commence, and being the first to re-enter the market might not be the wisest move.

If we entertain a hopeful scenario where Venezuela evolves into a model similar to Norway, it’s important to note that Norway’s oil reserves were not outright nationalized but gradually transitioned to national companies. This peaceful approach may be overly optimistic for Venezuela, yet it highlights the need for caution among U.S. oil firms. Historically, Phillips Petroleum who discovered the oil in Norway and has been unable to secure any further licenses ever since, facing systemic opposition despite their initial success. This precedent suggests that the first companies to re-engage in Venezuela could encounter similar challenges, making a careful strategy essential.

This leads us to the next consideration: Venezuela’s oil history is significant, having begun in 1917, with production peaking at 3.5 million barrels per day around the turn of the century. While the country possesses oil expertise, it requires resources beyond the involvement of U.S. oil companies to revitalize its industry. If Venezuela aims to improve living conditions for its citizens, it will need to maximize oil revenue, which poses a risk for foreign investors. This scenario is not unprecedented; Equinor experienced nationalization of its projects twice in one year, a fate that has befallen many oil companies. Additionally, the region has a history of lawlessness, with rampant kidnappings and muggings, as recounted by an oil executive who humorously noted he was fortunate to have kept his shoes during his last mugging in the 90s.

Oil exploration and production in Venezuela has always been fraught with national and regulatory risks, but now faces an additional challenge: Australia can produce ethanol in larger volumes and at a lower cost than Venezuelan oil. Ethanol not only holds greater value than Venezuela’s heavy sour crude but also serves a wide range of applications at a more affordable price. The reality is that opportunities in Venezuela remain elusive, and if they do arise, they may not be particularly appealing. A careful assessment of the situation seems to be the most prudent approach.