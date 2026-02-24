The fossil fuel landscape reflects a broader global trend where the West is experiencing decline while Asia is on the rise. Major oil companies, once dominant players, now find themselves stagnant, with Western coal industries also in decline, mirroring the slow demise seen across various sectors in the West. Companies like BP have been reduced to a single upstream asset, struggling to manage their substantial overheads. In contrast, the demand for oil and coal is thriving in Asia, particularly driven by China and India, where coal also remains a viable option for other emerging economies. As these nations reach critical economic thresholds, the growth in fossil fuel consumption is expected to accelerate, and global demand with it, despite the West’s stagnation. The inherent advantages of fossil fuels—ease of use and flexibility—continue to make them attractive, especially for electricity in countries where nuclear power is not yet a feasible alternative. While China may transition from coal to nuclear as its energy infrastructure develops, India and other non-OECD nations will likely sustain and even increase their coal demand, compensating for any declines in China. Ultimately, the fundamental energy characteristics of fossil fuels position them as the backbone of economic growth, a legacy that dates back to the beginning of the industrial age.

When the West prioritizes emission-free milk over effective alternatives to fossil fuels, it inadvertently strengthens both fossil energy and the Asian region. This is particularly significant as Asia has reached a critical mass for sustainable growth. For instance, when adjusted for purchasing power parity, China is not merely 40 percent larger than the USA; it is rapidly advancing, with countries like India and Indonesia following suit. The BRIC nations are proving to be more robust than the EU, and as Asia increases its demand for raw materials from developing countries, it will create new markets and enhance purchasing power through its investments. While the U.S. may issue numerous defense papers, it is important to recognize that Latin America is more influenced by China, with 60 percent of its trade linked to the Chinese market, underscoring Brazil’s pivotal role as the B in BRIC.

The diversion of resources from production to regulation not only incurs costs but also stifles technological advancement. This misallocation stems from a fundamental misunderstanding: technology itself holds no intrinsic value; its worth lies in its application. This is evident in the current landscape of artificial intelligence, where the West emphasizes technology while China focuses on its practical use. A similar trend is observable in the energy sector, where China is responsible for over half of the world’s solar and wind generation—not in any way to replace fossil fuels, but to establish a new industry. As a result, China is now a leader in batteries, generators, solar panels, and electric vehicles (EVs). Their strategy involves replacing oil rather than coal, promoting EVs in the domestic market to support their burgeoning industry and optimize the use of solar and wind energy, which is best suited for EV applications. This approach not only reduces reliance on oil but also enhances energy security, while avoiding the pitfalls seen in the West regarding industrial applications of renewable electricity.

From the perspective of fossil fuels, China’s industrial growth presents significant opportunities. This focus on industrialization is not only driving demand for raw materials but also expanding purchasing power into new regions. Currently, the increase in oil demand is predominantly coming from non-OECD countries, reflecting a broader trend where oil consumption is declining in the West while rising in China, India and emerging markets. The combination of high-quality energy products and widespread economic growth suggests that oil demand will continue to rise for the foreseeable future, with no anticipated decline before 2050, unless viable alternatives emerge. In contrast, the coal sector faces different challenges; while wind and solar energy are not competitors, nuclear power is becoming a more cost-effective option in countries like China, India, and South Korea. The ongoing construction of coal plants is influenced by nuclear capacity constraints and local coal mining interests, not any cost advantage. The future of coal will largely depend on the nature of industrialization in other Asian nations and Africa.

The primary competitor to fossil fuels is fresh biomass, which can be refined into direct substitutes for oil and coal products. This alternative is not only significantly more affordable but also has the potential for large-scale development, enabling a complete transition away from fossil fuels. The fossil fuel industry is acutely aware of this potential, leading to substantial support for various regulations that divert attention from viable alternatives. One such tactic involves the verification of products based on their emissions, with the aim of channeling resources into less effective solutions like carbon capture. This strategy not only aims to prolong the fossil fuel industry’s viability but also has the potential to significantly increase global energy demand. Consequently, initiatives from the EU that promote emission-neutral products, such as milk, receive backing from the fossil fuel sector. And so does all attempts to adapt to a warmer planet. Anything that take away focus for alternatives prolongs the life of fossil fuel.

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