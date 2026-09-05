large solar farm with wind backup

The primary challenge with wind and solar energy lies in their failure to achieve the intended outcomes. The only goal of adopting these technologies was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; however, emissions have reached record levels and continue to rise. This issue can be attributed to two main factors: first, the high overall costs associated with these energy sources have merely shifted emissions rather than diminished them. Second, while innovations like electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to lower emissions, and they will. If EVs are powered solely by wind or solar energy, they could potentially decrease oil demand in some areas, like Europe or China. However, this reduction is constrained by the effect on price of oil, there is more demand the lower the price, as evidenced by the scenario in China. Demand just moves, as the oil price falls. Even when China transitions entirely to smaller electric vehicles, the overall impact on oil demand will be limited due to increased consumption of diesel, jet fuel, and chemical feedstocks. Consequently, any surplus gasoline may simply be exported, or leading to a decrease in crude oil prices that could stimulate demand in developing nations, ultimately negating any net reduction in emissions. In fact, since a lower oil price will increase overall demand, introducing EVs in markets that holds the oil price high will increase total emissions from oil globally.

One significant challenge associated with the electrification driven by solar and wind energy is the issue of diminishing returns in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, it may take approximately two years for an electric vehicle (EV) or wind turbine to offset the emissions generated during its production. However, as demand for these technologies rises, this payback period will extend. This trend arises from the necessity to source more materials from lower-quality deposits, as the availability of high-quality resources diminishes. Although rare earth materials are not inherently scarce, they are unevenly distributed and increasingly difficult to extract. Consequently, as the demand escalates, the reliance on less accessible sources will lead to higher production emissions. If the current two-year timeframe for emissions payback increases significantly, it is conceivable that the emissions produced during the manufacturing of wind turbines and EVs could surpass the emissions they ultimately offset, rendering them totally useless in combating climate change.

The issue of flexibility is particularly pronounced in the context of electricity generation, with solar and wind energy amplifying this challenge significantly. The necessity for every production point to be interconnected with nearly all consumption points leads to the establishment of extensive, permanent infrastructures. This rigidity becomes evident with the rise of artificial intelligence and the growing demand for data centers. While the energy requirements of these centers are relatively minor compared to for instance the annual increase in industrial energy demand in China, planning regulations and backup systems are already causing bottlenecks in numerous countries, even with current low energy volumes. The challenge intensifies when considering the need to dismantle unnecessary infrastructure, which is likely to arise from the proliferation of wind turbines, solar farms, and data centers. For instance, a quantum computer consumes 25 kW, while a Frontier Supercomputer requires 21,000 kW, highlighting the disparity in energy needs. Furthermore, as energy consumption patterns evolve, with usage occurring in different locations and formats than in the past, the unpredictability of future energy demands—such as the potential for space-based energy production—underscores the necessity for flexibility. Unfortunately, electricity generated from solar and wind sources lacks this adaptability.

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