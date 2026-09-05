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Iain Reid's avatar
Iain Reid
Sep 28

I keep hearing that emissions keep rising, but not which specific emissions.

Anthropogenic emissions are a mere 3 to 4 per cent of total emissions. It is illogical to try and 'control climate' as so many claim we need to do when nature is doing what it has always done, namely change climate!

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badrock21
Sep 30

They require massive fossil fuel input to build and manufacture they don’t really drop emissions as much as they claim they just shift them upstream. Then the real kicker almost everywhere they are deployed enmasse electricity cost for the consumer rises rapidly. At some point they are literally pricing the average person out of being able to afford electricity.

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