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Since 2006, the global GDP has surged by nearly 230 percent, while the European Union’s growth has been significantly more modest at around 50 percent. Surprisingly, even Denmark, which has benefited from substantial funding and the emergence of new industries, has only experienced a growth rate of about 67 percent. This is particularly striking given that Denmark faced minimal challenges from deindustrialization, starting with a relatively small industrial base. In relative terms, the EU’s contribution to global GDP has plummeted from approximately 25 percent in 2006 to an estimated 15 percent by 2025, marking a staggering decline of 40 percentage points in less than two decades, with further reductions likely on the horizon.

The issue with this response lies in the near impossibility of achieving absolutely nothing or maybe even less out of so much resources. By concentrating heavily on a singular objective like sustainability and allocating a staggering 10 percent of GDP towards it, one would expect some tangible outcomes. Consider the Apollo program in the United States, which, despite being a much smaller investment at just 0.4 percent of GDP, yielded significant technological advancements. This focused initiative not only propelled the U.S. forward in various fields, including IT and space, but also played a crucial role in maintaining its technological edge over the Soviet Union. In contrast, the EU’s sustainability efforts have led to ongoing costs and challenges, such as a movable dairy and industrial flight. There is nothing positive to show for the substantial resources invested. When such a large amount of funding is directed towards a cause, one would anticipate some form of return, yet in this case, the results appear disappointingly absent.

The notion that significant investments can yield climate benefits without addressing emissions is misleading. The European Union has successfully reduced its emissions by nearly 30 percent since 1990, with about 10 percent of that reduction occurring by 2006, prior to the surge in spending. Over the past two decades, they have achieved an additional 20 percent cut, which sounds commendable. However, this translates to a reduction of 1.5 billion tons from a baseline of 5 billion tons in 1990, with 1 billion tons cut in the last 20 years at a staggering cost of $20 trillion, or $20 million per ton. It’s important to note that this reduction is largely a result of deindustrialization due to higher energy costs as well a warming climate, suggesting that industry is unlikely to return. Meanwhile, global emissions continue to rise, and there is ample reason to expect that temperature increases will persist, and maybe further emissions reduction in Europe from it. There is nothing else left to cut emissions from.

The decision to overhaul the industry in light of the European Green shift may was not only misguided, due to substantial ongoing costs. It never had any climate effect at all, it only moved growth our of Europe. A significant portion of the $20 trillion investment has been allocated to solar and wind energy, which have limited lifespans—20 to 30 years for solar and 12 to 15 years for wind—necessitating further updates to maintain efficiency. While the generation costs for these renewable sources may appear low, their overall competitiveness is undermined by high distribution, waste, and application expenses. In the energy sector, the ability to meet demand is far more critical than mere generation costs. For instance, hydro power, despite its higher generation cost of $1,000 per MWh, holds greater value than solar energy priced at $20 per MWh, as it can reliably fulfill demand. This disparity is evident in the drastic price fluctuations, which have seen values plummet from $80,000 to below zero per MWh.

The persistent challenge facing organizations is not rooted in their investments but rather in compliance requirements. Almost every local counsel has access to expertise in sustainability or renewable energy, and companies with over 200 employees or $50 million in revenue are no exception. This landscape is further populated by numerous university departments, government agencies, think tanks, special interest groups, and a plethora of legal and engineering professionals. In broad terms, sustainability has emerged as one of the largest sectors in Europe, wielding significant influence and self-interest. Consequently, it seems unlikely that the cycle of renewing ineffective investments will cease, as many stakeholders depend on its continuation.

I’ve been searching for any silver linings from this extensive spending, but it’s been challenging. Numerous battery factories have emerged, yet many are either bankrupt or facing severe difficulties. Sweden had Norvolt the biggest single battery manufacturing investment in Europe, now bankrupt. But Sweden should have seen positive effect for this massive investments as it took place. It didn’t, Sweden grew less then Denmark from 2006 to now. The electric vehicle sector seems to have faltered as well, effectively ceding dominance to China in the automotive industry. The same trend is evident in solar cells, wind turbines, and batteries. Even the sustainable fashion movement, once celebrated for its USD 200 T-shirts, is now struggling to maintain relevance. I’m left wondering if there’s any glimmer of hop

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e out there—does anyone have any positive insights to share?