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Fusion energy, contrary to common misconceptions, presents a negative return on energy investment primarily due to the substantial energy required to produce hydrogen. The conversion process from electricity to hydrogen incurs losses exceeding 50 percent, and the subsequent use of that hydrogen to generate electricity is inefficient, resulting in a net energy loss. While it is true that hydrogen is abundant in the atmosphere, the challenge lies in its purification, which demands so much energy that the entire process becomes impractical.

In contrast, fission offers a more favorable energy return. Although constructing a nuclear reactor requires significant energy input, its long operational lifespan ensures a high energy yield over time. The typical energy return ratio is approximately 1 to 1000, meaning that for every unit of energy invested, a reactor can produce 1000 units in return, comparable to large oil and gas fields. Moreover, unlike fossil fuel extraction, nuclear energy generation is largely emission-free during operation, with any emissions primarily arising from the construction phase involving materials like concrete and steel. Typically, the emissions generated during construction can be offset within a decade of operation, depending on the energy sources used for those materials.

Plantation biomass cultivated on barren lands for the production of ethanol and lignin offers significant advantages over all other methods. A facility processing one million dry tons of biomass will require approximately 1 terawatt (TTW) of energy for its construction and operation. Remarkably, this facility will generate all the energy and fertilizer needed for its processes while yielding 3 terawatt-hours (TWH) of marketable lignin and ethanol. Consequently, within just one-third of a year, the energy invested in establishing the operation will be fully recouped. Furthermore, as the operation is emission-negative, it will offset the emissions produced during its construction in an even shorter time-frame. These facilities are designed for longevity, requiring no additional energy inputs while consistently delivering 3 TWH of energy for every million dry tons of biomass processed. Although this may seem to suggest a perpetual energy source, it is essential to recognize that the energy originates from the sun through the plants used in processing. In economic terms, this is advantageous since solar energy is abundant and free.

It is the best form of energy return on investment ever seen, better than any oil filed ever discovered as it lasts forever, as well as emission negative.