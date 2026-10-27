Germany does not hold the title for the highest energy prices globally, that is an illusion. And particularly not in the industrial sector. The high prices of electricity are mainly to private households. However, its industrial electricity costs are significantly higher, exceeding those of both China and the United States by more than double. In terms of gas prices, Germany ranks 15th highest priced worldwide, again surpassing the costs found in the US and China. The phase-out of nuclear energy and the reduction of Russian gas supplies have exacerbated Germany’s competitive disadvantage, compounded by additional factors that further diminish its position.

The core issue is twofold. Firstly, the transition to perceived greener practices has significantly raised both production and distribution costs, along with necessitating additional backup resources. Secondly, more perceived greener policies on top of energy have undermined Germany’s competitive edge in supply chains across key sectors such as metals, automotive, and chemicals. It is worthless to have the best supply chain for gearbox parts when producing EVs.

Electricity constitutes only 22 to 23 percent of Germany’s overall energy consumption; however, it plays a bigger role in the industrial sector, where it accounts for approximately 33 percent of energy use, and alongside gas, serves as the industrial primary energy source. Historically, Germany has not been an energy powerhouse and has had to optimize its industrial energy usage to mitigate the absence of inexpensive energy resources. The perception that Russian gas was ever cheap is misleading, as its prices were consistently more than double those of U.S. gas. Although these elevated input costs were previously manageable through improved supply chains and manufacturing practices, achieving the same efficiency has become increasingly challenging. The loss of the gearbox advantage and more similar element to their supply chains advantages have been difficult to replace. Add on that China and other competitor have built newer and bigger manufacturing plant and operation in all German key industries, and a task of improvement to compensate is no longer possible.

Germany is facing challenges on multiple fronts. Primarily, it has lost its competitive edge over China in the heavy industry sector; in fact, the situation has reversed. China now boasts larger and more advanced factories for producing steel, aluminum, and other metals, along with bulk chemicals. This shift exacerbates Germany’s disadvantages, particularly when considering the rising energy costs and other input factors.

The “green change” in Germany, while aimed at transforming electricity production, has led to significant cost increases and reduced reliability. This movement embodies a philosophy that romanticizes a return to nature, promoting urban agriculture where individuals cultivate their own food in city apartments. However, this idealistic approach generates extensive bureaucracy, impacting income for urban farmers and imposing costs on industries. When applied to energy production, the focus shifts from generating energy for practical use to valuing the act of production itself, often at the expense of efficiency. Consequently, there is a prevailing sentiment that less energy should be produced for industrial purposes, which results in energy generation that lacks tangible value. Germany’s robust green movement has excelled in this regard, obscuring the negative economic impacts until recently. The growth of employment in regulatory sectors and the inefficiencies within the energy industry have masked the decline in wealth generation, creating an illusion of progress akin to digging a hole and refilling it, which paradoxically could have been seen as an efficiency gain.

Germany’s energy challenges present a complex scenario, yet they may be among the most straightforward issues to address within the economy. The primary concern lies in the reliance on solar and wind energy, which currently constitutes less than 23 percent of the nation’s energy supply. The remaining 77 percent of the problem is predominantly associated with costs, particularly due to taxation and the search for more favorable gas supplies beyond liquefied natural gas (LNG). A reduction in the reliance on solar and wind would lead to decreased gas demand, and the eventual resolution of the conflict in Ukraine may pave the way for improved relations with Russia, further alleviating energy concerns. Implementing a sliding scale or fixed elements for energy taxes could mitigate some of the financial burdens. However, the proposition of eliminating wind and solar energy sources, reducing taxes, and re-engaging with Russia raises significant political questions regarding feasibility.

The primary challenge facing Germany stems from its own populace. There is a diminishing consensus on the importance of generating wealth, with a significant portion of the population advocating for a shift towards non-financial objectives, more so than in any other European nation. This division, coupled with the emergence of highly competitive markets in countries like China and other BRIC nations, complicates the prospect of Germany reclaiming its former status as a leading exporter of high-quality industrial goods and engineering expertise. While there may be some smaller sectors capable of sustaining a degree of economic influence, these areas may not be sufficient to significantly slow Germany’s decline in economic prominence.

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