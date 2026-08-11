The shift in production from advanced economies in the West has led to a significant rise in employment within the services sector, much of which is artificially generated. This sector has seen an increase in regulations and compliance requirements, resulting in a higher demand for accountants, lawyers, and various professionals, often without the creation of substantial value. Instead, it primarily involves the movement of money and responsibilities. Similarly, the renewable energy sector has experienced substantial growth, employing over 16 million individuals. When considering additional roles in related areas, like the grid, and other unneeded operations, this figure rise to 35 million. Furthermore, with the emergence of electric vehicles and the so called transformation of the automotive industry, the total number of employees in these sectors approaches 70 million.

The sector in question generates no tangible value, as its productivity lacks an income component. The energy produced is essentially without worth, relying heavily on taxpayer support just to reach a break-even point. Furthermore, it fails to deliver any positive environmental benefits, with emissions reaching unprecedented levels. The pollution resulting from increased mining, refining of rare earth materials, and the energy consumed in the production of ineffective equipment is significant. Despite warnings from the IPC that inefficient electrification exacerbates both energy demand and emissions, this wasteful practice persists. The underlying reason for this is straightforward: 70 million votes.

In Germany, 7.5 percent of the total workforce is employed in these less productive sectors, with not all individuals in these roles likely to support the Green party. Some recognize their limited contributions and may be perceived as merely benefiting from the system. This percentage is becoming increasingly significant, potentially reducing the industrial sector’s share from 24 percent to half or even less. Although the Greens once garnered up to 26 percent of the vote, their support has now dwindled to around 14 percent, despite an increase in employment within green sectors. This decline can be attributed to a growing awareness of the party’s policies and the impact of rising energy prices linked to these alternative energy sources. Nevertheless, using a traditional 1 to 4 ratio, a 5 percent employment rate in less productive sectors creates a substantial voting bloc of 20 percentage points that no political party can afford to ignore. This dynamic explains the ongoing investment in offshore wind, hydrogen, and other renewable initiatives.

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