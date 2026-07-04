Hans’s Substack

Hans’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Director's avatar
The Director
Jul 6

One of the things we know is to process fossil fuel stock and effluent sea water without combustion and high heat... (look ma..no smoke!) and if there is no smoke.. there is no emissions.

Thats a great start...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hans Olav Bjornenak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture