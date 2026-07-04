Energy in the future

The future of all sectors, particularly energy, hinges on acknowledging a crucial truth: our understanding is limited. This reality necessitates a flexible approach to energy supply systems, ensuring they can adapt to unforeseen changes. Currently, our operations are predicated on the assumption that we can predict future outcomes with certainty, despite a history of inaccuracies in our forecasts. Embracing flexibility will be essential in navigating the complexities of the future.

The extensive investments in electrification, encompassing everything from rare earth refining to seabed mining, are likely to lead to significant challenges and likely failures. This is primarily due to the inherent unpredictability of both the ventures themselves as well as more general future changes, options and structures, often referred to as Black Swan events, which will disrupt especially the most carefully planned systems since their planning is per definition is impossible. There is no perfect information about any future. The rigidity of these frameworks makes them ill-equipped to adapt to the foreseen, unforeseen circumstances. The adage that forecasting is particularly challenging, especially regarding the future, underscores the risks involved. Consequently, establishing a global electricity supply system reliant on terrestrial off-takers could entrench existing structures, hindering necessary evolution. Economic growth fundamentally relies on change, and any attempt to freeze the current system could stifle innovation and adaptability.

Recognizing our limited knowledge about the future is crucial for developing adaptable energy supply systems that can respond to evolving conditions and applications. The primary focus should be on how to provide affordable and effective energy without greenhouse gas emissions, rather than attempting to force a singular energy solution upon the world. This perspective is essential to avoid the influence of vested interests, such as those from specific countries or companies.

The fossil fuel system, which has evolved over the past three to four centuries, has demonstrated its adaptability by fueling the industrial revolution and adjusting to various global changes. Instead of discarding this system, we could leverage it for the next four to five hundred years by altering the way we produce energy. By production the energy above ground rather than extracting it, we can achieve a more sustainable model that is not only cheaper than traditional fossil fuel sources but also results in negative greenhouse gas emissions, ultimately mitigating the financial impacts of climate change.

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