Coal consumption remains steady, surpassing 8.8 billion tons in 2026, equating to approximately one ton per capita for the global population. Despite being the focus of renewable energy advocates for the past five decades, coal has not only endured these efforts but has also thrived and expanded. This resilience can largely be attributed to the inadequacies of the alternative energy sources attempting to supplant it. The production of these less effective energy solutions, coupled with unnecessary electricity generation, has inadvertently fueled an increase in coal demand rather than diminishing it.

The future of coal presents several intriguing aspects. Unlike oil, coal is not a widely traded international energy source, with significant exports primarily coming from Australia and Indonesia. Domestically, coal is often consumed near or at the mining site, limiting its mobility. This phenomenon can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, even high-quality coal possesses less than half the energy content of oil per ton. Additionally, certain types of coal, brown coal, can contain up to 60 percent moisture or more, rendering transportation nearly impossible. Consequently, it typically requires conversion to another energy form, most commonly electricity, at the site of extraction. Furthermore, some low-quality coal necessitates drying before it can be burned, often relying on the heat generated from power stations for this process.

The subsequent challenge associated with coal as a source of electricity lies in its baseload generation characteristics, which do not allow for quick adjustments to fluctuating prices over short timeframes, such as hours or days. The integration of wind and solar energy into the electricity grid exacerbates price volatility, making it increasingly difficult for any form of baseload power to remain stable. Conversely, sectors such as industry and data centers demand a consistent power supply, creating a paradox where the need for reliable energy persists, yet achieving profitability becomes a complex issue.

A third critical component in steel production is metallurgical coal. Hydrogen cannot effectively replace coal in this process, except when utilizing the highest quality feedstock, such as premium-grade iron ore and through the recycling of steel. Historically, coal has been the sole option in this domain. However, recent advancements indicate that lignin derived from fresh, carbon-negative biomass refining can serve as a viable alternative.

Considering the characteristics of coal, its existing applications, and its geographical distribution, it is reasonable to anticipate a gradual decline in consumption. This decrease is likely to be driven more by the increased availability of lignin, reduced production costs for nuclear energy, and rising emissions costs, rather than the impact of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. In the short term, the influence of renewable electricity from these sources will primarily affect the demand for oil, rather than coal, particularly in authoritarian markets.

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