In many large corporations, including those in the oil industry, the most capable individuals often do not rise to the top; instead, the opposite tends to occur. A notable consequence of this trend is the tendency to dismiss entire sectors when they are deemed unattractive or unprofitable. For instance, banks that experience losses in hotel financing may choose to withdraw from the sector entirely rather than learn from their mistakes and avoid funding poor projects in the future. A similar pattern is evident in Big Oil, where companies that have faced setbacks in renewable energy have largely disregarded the sector altogether. Rather than assessing all projects on equal footing, regardless of their renewable status, these companies ventured into areas outside their expertise, such as wind and solar energy, which involve managing electrons rather than their traditional focus on molecules. Additionally, instead of leveraging their extensive global reach, they opted for a localized approach and reduced their expected returns to push projects through, ultimately entering markets where they lacked competitive advantages. This strategy led to inevitable failures. Management believed they were making sound decisions even when their decisions were totally void of all their competitive advantages, as they do not understand their own corporation’s fundamentals.

The European oil companies have generally performed worse than their American counterparts, particularly in their investments in electricity. However, both have overlooked a significant opportunity: large-scale biofuels that can serve as a direct and more cost-effective substitute for oil across various applications. Currently, the largest oil producers are generating just over 4 million barrels per day, while a single project in Australia has the potential to produce 5.2 million barrels daily, requiring an investment of $280 billion. The project is totally sustainable, as it relies on biomass that continuously regenerates, it never runs out and never needs replacing. In comparison, ExxonMobil, with a market capitalization of $690 billion, produces a much lower volume of oil, suggesting that investing in this biofuel project could yield substantial profits, given the potential for high returns. To capitalize on these growth opportunities, management must either adapt their understanding or investors must embrace change of management.

Cultivating oil above ground is significantly more cost-effective than extracting it from beneath the earth’s surface, and there is a far greater supply available. If the leadership of major oil companies prioritized the most economical and efficient production methods, their potential for growth would be limitless. However, they continue to pursue outdated practices that involve higher costs, lower yields, and increased risks, resulting in stagnation. Their prospects for expansion now hinge on geopolitical conflicts and market disruptions that drive up prices, while their overall production and influence steadily decline.

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