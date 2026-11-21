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Global carbon-equivalent emissions have declined only three times this century: during the financial crisis, the COVID-19 lockdowns, and the war with Iran. In 26 years, there has not been a single year of zero growth attributable to the resources devoted to limiting emissions.

Despite this record, some people continue to believe in the green transition, seemingly without acknowledging what happens when energy-intensive activities become unviable because of high energy costs: they relocate. When demand persists and alternatives are unavailable, it will be met regardless. Regulation cannot eliminate demand under those conditions. The UK has chosen not to produce oil and gas, yet oil demand has not fallen; it continues to grow as before. Likewise, higher steel-production costs in Germany do not reduce demand—they shift production to China. The belief that regulation can simply make these activities disappear is an illusion.

Dispelling these illusions requires focusing on two principles: challenges are global, not regional, and viable alternatives must be available. The first is straightforward; the second means that industries cannot abandon steel or oil without practical substitutes.

Alternatives take two forms: changing an application, such as replacing a gasoline car with an electric vehicle, or replacing one method of energy production with another. Changes to applications must be assessed across the entire value chain, rather than focusing on a single stage, such as vehicle use. Electric vehicles, for example, produce no emissions while driving, but their manufacturing emissions are already about twice those of combustion-engine cars and will rise further. Moreover, even after 50 years, most of the electricity they use may still come from fossil fuels, shifting emissions from vehicle use to energy production. It is therefore doubtful that electric vehicles, as things stand, reduce emissions overall; they may do so in China, but their impact elsewhere may be minimal or negligible.

The first approach—replacing existing energy use with whatever can be produced without emissions—is difficult, expensive, and uncertain. Until the Kyoto Agreement, emissions generally rose in line with population growth; afterward, they accelerated to nearly 1.5 times that rate. This approach relied on wind and, later, solar power to change how energy was used, but it fell short for several reasons. First, renewable generation did not replace fossil-fuel use so much as shift it elsewhere. Second, emissions across the entire chain—from generation and distribution to end use—increased the energy required at each stage. Third, electricity is unsuitable for many applications. Its share of total energy use remains roughly where it was at the start of the century, despite China’s growth. Although China has a population of 1.4 billion and one of the world’s highest electricity shares, this reflects relatively low private consumption.

The alternative is to produce the same kinds of energy we already use through different methods, potentially with zero or even negative emissions. This has been feasible at scale since around 2010 and in smaller quantities for much longer, as Brazil’s shift to sugar-cane ethanol demonstrates. Advances in agriculture have since made it possible to grow biomass on marginal, non-arable land, while modern refining can use the entire plant rather than only its sugars or seed oils. These developments have transformed the prospects for bioenergy, making it cheaper and more readily available in large volumes than other energy sources. It can also work with existing infrastructure and applications while creating a carbon-negative cycle, so greater use can benefit the climate.

We have the right solution but continue to choose the wrong one—and the reason is money. The public has been persuaded that change comes at a cost, and has accepted that idea, though it is unclear why. The result is a vast industry that depends on extracting ever more from its users. Energy prices rise worldwide, bringing fossil fuels back into the mix. By choosing inefficient solutions, we increase the value of conventional energy. Fossil-fuel prices and consumption have reached record highs, as have emissions. That may explain why the effectiveness of the green transition is not being measured: the evidence shows no positive impact, and revealing it could threaten the flow of money.

Greed is not always good.

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