Climate science indicates that to meet our targets, we must reduce emissions by 50% from 2010 levels by 2030, which translates to cutting net emissions from approximately 30 billion tons to 15 billion tons. However, projections show emissions nearing 40 billion tons by 2025, with even the most optimistic forecasters predicting further increases in 2026. These figures account for natural sequestration increases both existing and forecast, and that means the reality is likely worse. For instance, coal consumption reached 8.85 billion tons in 2025, resulting in over 20 billion tons of emissions, and since coal represents 40% of fossil fuel emissions, the total could be around 50 billion tons - well over 40 already.

Despite the trillions of dollars invested in transitioning from carbon-intensive fossil fuels to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, the anticipated impact has been negligible. While the narrative from media, analysts, and politicians suggests progress, the reality contradicts this optimism. New solar capacity installations may outpace those of new coal, but the underlying emissions data tells a different story. There is a growing concern that the figures being published may serve to perpetuate a misleading narrative rather than reflect the true state of our emissions crisis.

It requires a significant level of integrity for someone to acknowledge their mistakes, and such individuals are rare. Inside renewable energy there are none. The underlying reasons for not addressing reality may stem from the interplay of power, influence, and financial interests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that direct employment in renewable energy sectors exceeds 67 million jobs. In contrast, the fossil fuel industry, which accounts for over 80 percent of global energy production, employs fewer than 32 million people.

When juxtaposed with the service sector, which boasts 1.6 billion employees, the numbers for renewable energy appear minimal. However, numerous service jobs are tied to the renewable sector. Historically, in Scandinavia, there were ten forestry workers for every local council employee in 1980; today, that ratio has flipped. If we use a conservatively estimate than this 10 - 1 ratio that the actual number of individuals dependent on the renewable sector’s shortcomings is at least three times the direct employment figure, we arrive at around 200 million people. With global manufacturing in total employing 450 million, this suggests that renewable energy with attached services and regulators is now nearly half the size of the industrial workforce, creating a significant power base, market, and source of revenue.

The primary challenge inside the renewable sectors lies in the fact that these employees do not generate any substantial value. The core product is energy, which has very low if any value, due to their inability to adjust production according to demand, leading to, a lot of the production has no value at all. With a workforce that requires double the number of employees to produce less than one-fifth of the energy generated by fossil fuels, achieving profitability becomes a daunting task to start with. When receiving less than 10 percent of average market price makes it even more difficult.

While there was potential for creating alternative value through emission reductions, this has not materialized, as emissions have merely shifted and increased. Nevertheless, these workers possess voting rights, allowing them to influence taxpayer funding to their initiatives. This dynamic often becomes self-perpetuating; as they receive more financial support, they grow even further in numbers, the politicians who allocate these funds, gets reelected and become increasingly dependent on the renewable vote. A direct correlation between votes and dollars is not uncommon, but the size of the renewable sector makes it dominating. For instance: Leading Scandinavian media no longer give any space at all to voices critical of any part of these sectors. Least of all the dominating public sector funded media. In many ways, Oslo and Copenhagen are the rebirth of communist Moscow.

The renewable energy sector has emerged as a lucrative market for various services, particularly in media and analysis, attracting highly educated professionals who are often celebrated as champions of sustainability. This industry has seen a surge in new analysts, many of whom have transitioned from traditional energy roles to become prominent figures in renewables, with organizations like the IEA expanding significantly under current leadership. These analysts are tasked with promoting the sector, often resorting to exaggeration or misinformation to justify investments from politicians and public funds in initiatives doomed to failure. One often used trick is to focus on production cost alone, not adding in market access cost or the real market prices these projects are likely to face. One popular slogan is: Solar is no the cheapest energy source there is and in the long run, the cheapest always wins by out-competing all others. The small fact that it is not true, biomass in by far the cheapest energy source and lignin the cheapest electricity source, is one thing. The other is the massively flawed energy understanding as no new energy source has ever replaced any other. Oil never replaced oil, it just took over some application from coal.

This simple distortion of reality and focus has been bought into, and the waste has grown. However, this growth has led to a system that, despite its expansion, struggles to deliver tangible value, prompting industry insiders to acknowledge the industry is facing a challenging future. More cash is needed to stay in and much more to continue to expand, the help of media, analysts and politicians are more critical than ever.

Efforts to sustain financial inflow have led to the exploration of well established failures such as hydrogen and carbon capture, which have substantial efficiency issues and are in no way sustainable. The latest attempt, solar energy in space, faces its own challenges due to a fragmented industry and competing interests. More hype is needed and from that perspective, a fight with nuclear might serve that purpose. Getting excitement against something can help to fill up the solar bank account, at least for a little while.

The media, from the BBC to the Wall Street Journal, often portrays the success of renewable energy initiatives, fully aware that such claims does not reflect reality. This narrative serves their audience, particularly the intellectual elite who are deeply invested in renewable energy through various roles in development, funding, and regulation. As noted by the Economist, the upper classes have historically viewed the lower classes as a reliable source of funding for their leisurely pursuits, a sentiment that extends to politicians who find electoral support in the misallocation of taxpayer resources. Analysts, too, are keenly aware of the demand for favorable interpretations of their findings, ensuring their conclusions align with with what is needed not what is real.

The inefficiency of renewable energy sources ensures it poses no real threat to the established fossil fuel industries, which continue to thrive. This dynamic allows proponents of renewables to advocate for their cause without directly opposing traditional energy sources. However, the sustainability of this situation is increasingly in question as security concerns rise, particularly in the context of a weakening economy that struggles to maintain its defenses. The financial drain from the renewable sector is becoming significant enough to undermine the economic stability of various nations, with Europe already experiencing a loss of 25 years of growth. Even robust economies like Germany are resorting to questionable financial maneuvers, such as attempting to seize Russian Central Bank assets, to fund their defense initiatives, as their own resources have been spent on grids and Chinese solar panels.

The current drain on the economy is running at 5 trillion USD annually, and that is a pile of money, that politicians, media and analysts get a share of by prostituting themselves and ignoring every scarp of data available. A single investment in an efficient solution of 1 trillion, once will have changed the whole energy system from an emitting to an absorbing emission system, and being a taxable object not a waste in continues need of every increasing cash injections. But who wants that? The rivers of gold would stop flowing. It has never been about addressing or fixing any problem but to gain income and transfer resources from income producing groups into sustainable bank accounts.

Political responses to these economic challenges are evolving, with a growing consensus among right-wing movements across the U.S. and Europe centered on two key issues: immigration and opposition to renewable energy. This shift is so pronounced that even traditionally liberal parties, such as those in Canada, are beginning to align with these sentiments, reflecting a broader political realignment in response to the perceived failures of renewable energy policies.

Maybe there is hope still?

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