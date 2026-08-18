Cars are known to cause fatalities, necessitate road infrastructure, and lead to increased hospital visits due to accidents. Despite these issues, there has never been a serious proposal to ban them. In fact, many nations impose various taxes related to car ownership and usage, often exceeding the vehicle’s initial cost. This can manifest as taxes on the vehicle itself or duties on fuels like gasoline and diesel. For instance, in France, the diesel car was developed to take advantage of the tax disparity between gasoline and diesel fuels. Other countries may employ less direct taxation methods but still benefit economically from the productivity gains and improved living standards that cars facilitate. Overall, it is generally accepted that while there are costs associated with car usage, the advantages significantly outweigh these drawbacks.

Modern life encompasses various elements that are often addressed similarly. For instance, hunting weapons can be misused for criminal activities; however, the response is not to ban hunting rifles outright. This principle extends to numerous household appliances as well; despite the potential for injury, these items are not prohibited.

The majority of global emissions, approximately 90 percent, stem from fossil fuels, with the remaining 10 percent attributed to agriculture, particularly animal farming. While even the most environmentally conscious advocates hesitate to propose the complete abolition of farming due to its potential backlash, they do aim to transition away from fossil fuels through electrification.

However, this strategy has not yielded significant results. The fossil fuel industry, including major oil and mining companies, often faces criticism, making them convenient targets for environmental campaigns. Despite predictions from organizations like EIA and Rystad regarding a peak in oil demand and a decline in coal usage, fossil fuel consumption remains at an all-time high, contributing to rising emissions.

This paradox can be attributed to two primary factors: the high costs and infrastructural demands of renewable energy sources like wind and solar, and the virtually limitless demand for fossil fuels, which is only limited by market prices. Analysts anticipate a decrease in oil demand in the near future, but should prices drop significantly, demand could surge dramatically. A more effective approach to addressing emissions would involve large-scale carbon sequestration, allowing for the continued use of oil, gas, and coal while simultaneously increasing biomass production on non-food land to create a carbon sink and an alternative energy source. This strategy could mitigate the environmental impact of fossil fuels and pose a significant challenge to the industry, akin to how legal drugs threaten drug cartels.

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