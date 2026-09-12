THE POLLUTER PAYS THE CLEANER

The World Economic Forum reports that the annual cost of climate change currently stands at $143 billion, with projections indicating it could escalate to between $1.7 trillion and $3.1 trillion by 2050. While there are various perspectives on the World Economic Forum’s findings, underestimating the impact of climate change is not among them.

The Climate Policy Initiative (CPI) reported that annual investments in climate change reached over $2 trillion in 2024. However, we believe this figure is understated, with a more accurate estimate closer to $5 trillion. This discrepancy is not due to CPI’s inaccuracies but rather the scope of what they include in their calculations. Factors such as the costs associated with off-take agreements for wind and solar energy, as well as losses in various industries, contribute to this underestimation. These figures may seem astronomical, and that is because they are. The spend even at the lower end is many times the cost of the damage, even worse it has no effect neither on current or future damage.

Investment typically aims to yield positive returns, yet climate-related initiatives often fall short in this regard. For instance, both large-scale wind and solar energy generation and their necessitates additional infrastructure, such as backup systems and expanded grid capabilities, which incur ongoing costs and have finite lifespans. Add on that most of them requires off-take agreement as their electricity generation has little to no value. This means they are effectively not investments at all, just costs. These projects do not mitigate the rising expenses associated with climate change as we approach 2050. They will all be closed down by then and with added clean up cost. Similarly, carbon capture technology, while it fulfills its primary function of sequestering carbon, demands substantial energy input, categorizing it as well as a continuous expenditure rather than a true investment.

The present scenario highlights a troubling paradox: we incur costs of $143 billion due to pollution while spending over $2 trillion addressing the cleanup, yet emissions continue to rise. The financial burden of these actions are 13 times greater than the damage caused by pollution itself. Despite the availability of viable alternatives, such as biofuels derived from barren land and lignin, the expenses associated with cleanup efforts remain stagnant rather than decreasing. This mean we get nothing in return for the CPI’s 2 trillion or our estimated 5 trillion at all, not a single ton of emission is stopped.

The calculation of 13 times 3.1 trillion results in 40.3, suggesting that by 2050, with an estimated global GDP of around 230 trillion, the dry cleaning expenses could account for 17 percent of GDP, in stark contrast to the pollution costs, which are projected to be only 1.5 percent. When adding on that it doesn’t work anyway, it is the clean up that is killing the cat.

Despite the potential negative impact of waste on GDP, the decision seems straightforward; however, China appears to be relying on less rational behavior. It remains to be seen just how misguided this strategy may prove to be. As we all know, the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Even if it started out like this here as well, self interest have hijacked the cleaning side a long time ago and to keep it going the better strategy is to ensure it never works and secure the future of cleaning.

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