The general understanding of energy remains surprisingly low, especially considering it constitutes a significant portion of the global economy, estimated at around 10 percent of global GDP. Many politicians overlook fundamental facts, such as the reality that electricity is merely one form of energy and not even the most substantial. This lack of awareness contributes to the frequent failures of energy initiatives they undertake. Additionally, structural issues further complicate the energy landscape, leading to adverse outcomes.

Energy serves as a crucial input for numerous industries, acting as a primary location factor for their operations. Many of these sectors are essential for national security, food production, and economic development. Consequently, when energy prices surge inexplicably in a particular region, industries often relocate or expand elsewhere. The current situation with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz exemplifies this, as it threatens global fertilizer supplies and, consequently, food production, posing a far greater risk than any geopolitical tensions with Iran.

Furthermore, it is not only feasible but also cost-effective to produce energy with minimal or even negative greenhouse gas emissions. Modern agricultural technologies enable the cultivation of biomass on land unsuitable for traditional farming, often at a lower cost than conventional oil and coal production. This approach not only mitigates greenhouse gas emissions but also prevents fossil fuel-derived emissions from re-entering the carbon cycle. When implemented effectively, this method can be deployed globally, circumventing geopolitical disruptions like those in the Strait of Hormuz, while simultaneously enhancing food and fertilizer availability.

The current policies, characterized by rigid regulations and incentives, lack the necessary adaptability to respond to the ever-evolving conditions and dynamics of trade. This inflexible approach is destined to fail, as evidenced by Germany’s experience. Once a leader in premium car manufacturing, Germany has seen its competitive edge erode due to a political shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), which has undermined its industrial strength. While a complete takeover by EVs may not be imminent, the potential for such a shift could signal the end of Germany’s prominence in the automotive sector. Consequently, the existing electrical infrastructure designed to support traditional car production may need to be repurposed for cultural uses, such as museums, rather than for manufacturing.

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